60 Apartments for rent in Narragansett Pier, RI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Narragansett Pier apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ...
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
11 Units Available
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1181 sqft
Luxury community in a wooded area. On-site pool, garages, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pets welcomed. A dog park is available. Apartments feature walk-in closets and modern appliances. Beautifully landscaped grounds.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Wright Avenue
19 Wright Avenue, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
YEAR ROUND RENTAL available 8/15/20-8/31/20. Central Wakefield location, 2nd floor apartment, three bedrooms/2 full baths. Hardwood floors, heat included. The home is owner occupied, "QUIET ENVIRONMENT". Looking for 1-2 people maximum.
Results within 5 miles of Narragansett Pier

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1810 sqft
Available September 7, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Furnished. Rental price does not include utilities. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. Cheerful, bright and sunny with open dining/kitchen/living room.
Results within 10 miles of Narragansett Pier

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
2 DEARBORN Street
2 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful historic building in the heart of Newport's Yachting Village neighborhood now has a renovated three-bedroom apartment available for lease (year round) as of September 1st. Two spacious bedrooms plus small den/office.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Beach
25 Catherine Street
25 Catherine Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
350 sqft
Beautiful apartment in Newport with large living room and beautiful grounds. Wonderful hardwood floors and fresh paint give this home a clean new feel with the added bonus of a large bathroom and skylights in the kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
267 Spring Street
267 Spring Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1338 sqft
Downtown rental available now through May 31. Heat and electric included with cap.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
The Point
9 LaSalle Place
9 Lasalle Place, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Cottage on The Point. 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath classic Newport cottage on a quiet dead-end street in the desired Point section of Newport. Classic styling with three 2nd floor bedrooms and full bath and ½ bath on the first floor.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
485 Spring Street
485 Spring Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1878 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 20, 2020: Fully rebuilt in 2009, this LEED certified, "green" home offers an open concept first floor with living, dining and kitchen as well as first floor suite with full bath.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
55 Roseneath Avenue
55 Roseneath Ave, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,800
624 sqft
** AUGUST $3000 per month*** Sept 1 through MAY 31 $2800 per month* UTILITIES INCLUDED**NEWLY FURNISHED** The Carriage House is a STAND ALONE sanctuary in Newport with hardwood floors, PRIVATE ENTRANCE and parking.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
364 BELLEVUE Avenue
364 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1119 sqft
Desirable De La Salle Condominium located on Bellevue Ave in the Manor House. This Spacious, Bright unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located on the second floor with an elevator in the building.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
401 Bellevue Avenue
401 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
972 sqft
This FURNISHED two bedroom, one bathroom condo is ideally located next to Newport's most popular attractions. HEAT AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT! It is Just minutes to beaches, shopping, and historic mansions.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
7 Bacheller Street
7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1290 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal August rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
25 Dearborn Street
25 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21 THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront,

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
23 Shield Street
23 Shields Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Welcome Home, this 3 bedroom charmer master with half bath . Offering large bright living area, with eat in kitchen and dining room. Gleaming hardwood floors. With front yard and off street parking .

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
93 Wellington Avenue
93 Wellington Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERVIEW ***FULLY FURNISHED YEARLY***SEPT 1*** ( OR SEPT through JUNE). Second Floor Unit with TWO LARGE PORCHES overlooking NEWPORT HARBOR, gorgeous Bridge views and King's Park.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Beach
44 Memorial Boulevard
44 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
~~Available now or August 1 for Annual Lease~~ This Spacious and updated 3 level town-home is a military favorite located right between the heart of downtown and the beach.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
35 Mann Avenue
35 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with off street parking located in the Kay/ Broadway neighborhood. Ample sized bedrooms and abundant natural light. Hardwoods, enclosed front porch with dutch door. Laundry hook ups in basement.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
20 Fair Street
20 Fair Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1725 sqft
Located in the heart of Newport’s Historic waterfront and steps from Thames Street, this fully furnished 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom guest house is available Sept.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
842 sqft
FALL to SPRING LEASE RENTAL :November 1 2020 – June 15 2021. Cozy furnished townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
32 Carey Street
32 Carey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
Make this quintessential Newport condo home at an unbelievable winter rate! Luxury living at its best in this sunlight filled condo nestled conveniently near Spring Street, within walking distance to Thames and Bellevue.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1040 sqft
FURNISHED LEASE Available September 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
134 Spring Street
134 Spring Street, Newport, RI
Studio
$2,400
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible commercial space right on Spring Street. Enjoy the street traffic and historic charm of this beautiful building built-in 1704.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
21 Warner Street
21 Warner Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! Recently totally renovated home. Two bed one bath first-floor condo in a two-family home on a quiet downtown side street, 5 min to Thames Street, the War College, and 10 min to the NUWC gate.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
98 Mill Street
98 Mill Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Walk to everywhere from this absolutely beautiful one bedroom apartment in downtown Newport. Everything has been completely renovated and stylishly furnished. Gas fireplace, in unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors and one off-street parking space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Narragansett Pier, RI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Narragansett Pier apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

