Last updated July 15 2020

75 Apartments for rent in Narragansett Pier, RI with balconies

1 of 11

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
61 Rodman Street - Weekly summer vacation rental
61 Rodman Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful Summer Rental in Scenic Narragansett RI. This home boasts 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and is open and spacious.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
135 Westmoreland Street
135 Westmoreland Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3404 sqft
Winter rental available September 7 through end of May or mid-June. Looking for a special winter retreat? Come see this stunning, lovingly maintained colonial situated on one and a half lushly landscaped acres in Narragansett Pier.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
7 BRANDYWINE Lane
7 Brandywine Lane, Narragansett Pier, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM IN THE POLO CLUB IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, EAT IN KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK AREA, NATURAL GAS HEATING, CENTRAL AC & DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Narragansett Pier
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15
$
11 Units Available
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1181 sqft
Luxury community in a wooded area. On-site pool, garages, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pets welcomed. A dog park is available. Apartments feature walk-in closets and modern appliances. Beautifully landscaped grounds.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
19 Wright Avenue
19 Wright Avenue, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
YEAR ROUND RENTAL available 8/15/20-8/31/20. Central Wakefield location, 2nd floor apartment, three bedrooms/2 full baths. Hardwood floors, heat included. The home is owner occupied, "QUIET ENVIRONMENT". Looking for 1-2 people maximum.
Results within 5 miles of Narragansett Pier

1 of 21

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1810 sqft
Available September 7, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Furnished. Rental price does not include utilities. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. Cheerful, bright and sunny with open dining/kitchen/living room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
26 Richard Smith Road
26 Richard Smith Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT SEPTEMBER 1ST $1600/m THROUGH MAY 2021 ~ 9 Month Lease Newly Renovated Single Level Cape, Fully Furnished, Located On Corner Lot In Quintessential Bonnet Shores, Narragansett, Featuring Open Floor Plan; Living Room and Eat-In

1 of 40

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1148 Succotash Road
1148 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2114 sqft
Incredible summer rental opportunity located steps from East Matunuck State Beach, in the vibrant seaside village of Jerusalem. This modern home offers reverse level living, with the kitchen and living area on the top level, and three bedrooms below.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
236 Sand Hill Cove Road
236 Sand Hill Cove Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Weekly Summer Rental!! August 9 - August 16th Available This 2011 Built Townhouse Style Condo is located on the Heart of Galilee and is walking distance to Salty Brine State Beach, Georges of Galilee or Sail Away on the Block Island Ferry.
Results within 10 miles of Narragansett Pier

1 of 5

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
868 Ten Rod Road
868 Ten Rod Road, Washington County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1005 sqft
Beautifully renovated apartment within walking distance to commuter rail and shops at Wickford Village. Radiant heat and central a/c will keep you comfortable all year long. Perfect for one or two people. Includes deck space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
23 Shield Street
23 Shields Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Welcome Home, this 3 bedroom charmer master with half bath . Offering large bright living area, with eat in kitchen and dining room. Gleaming hardwood floors. With front yard and off street parking .

1 of 40

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
456 Bellevue Avenue
456 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$32,500
3438 sqft
"Flower Cottage" Exquisite Property located on desirable Bellevue Avenue. The 5 bedroom and 5.5 bath home is filled with light, recently renovated and in immaculate condition plus Central Air.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
46 Church Street
46 Church Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3800 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: $12,500/week! Welcome to the Trinity House. Newport's newest premier short-term luxury rental. This brand-new home was built thoughtfully for today's savvy traveler.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
27 Brewer Street
27 Brewer Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
736 sqft
Enjoy the full Newport experience living downtown in this spacious 2nd floor apartment with two bedrooms, bright kitchen with granite counters, nice living room with sliders to private deck and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
20 Westwood Road
20 Westwood Road, Newport County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2272 sqft
$6,000 per week or $10,000 for 2 weeks. Available for July and August.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
106 Swinburne Row
106 Swinburne Row, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1181 sqft
Available from September 01 2020 to May 31 2021. Gorgeous Townhouse Condo in the heart of downtown Newport, offers two floors of living space, with a back deck for BBQ's or your morning coffee.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
842 sqft
FALL to SPRING LEASE RENTAL :November 1 2020 – June 15 2021. Cozy furnished townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
32 Carey Street
32 Carey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
Make this quintessential Newport condo home at an unbelievable winter rate! Luxury living at its best in this sunlight filled condo nestled conveniently near Spring Street, within walking distance to Thames and Bellevue.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
125 Van Zandt Avenue
125 Van Zandt Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental, July to June, 2020. Spacious first level condo located on the back of the building with a private deck and yard area. Updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
The Point
12 Maitland Court
12 Maitland Court, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
760 sqft
2 bedroom furnished cottage on quiet side street in desirable Point neighborhood. Fenced yard with patio. The sunroom just off the living room is a great spot for a home office or overflow guest space. Hardwood floors.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
26 Thames Street
26 Thames Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2178 sqft
"The David Braman House" built in 1780, a charming historic home completely renovated from top to bottom, leaving original details throughout. Central Air. Beautiful wide planked hardwood floors.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
127 Harrison Avenue
127 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1877 sqft
Elegant first floor condo in gorgeous Beechbound Manor House, with private entrance. Enjoy luxury estate living in this single level waterfront residence with 1,877 square feet of gracious living space.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
7 Sylvan Street
7 Sylvan Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2239 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Attention Salve 2020-2021!!! Spend your school year in this grand 5bd/2.5br Brick Bungalow Cottage. Nestled just off Bellevue Avenue and tucked away on a quiet residential street. Enjoy the neighborhood views from your fully enclosed front porch.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
589 Bellevue Avenue
589 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
"Laurelawn" ~ A beautifully furnished victorian home with a large covered front porch on 1.35 acres located on famous Bellevue Avenue. A stately elegant spacious home to relax and enjoy. Available September 5, 2019.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Narragansett Pier, RI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Narragansett Pier renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

