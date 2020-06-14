/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
29 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cumberland Hill, RI
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cumberland Hill
20 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,377
744 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Results within 1 mile of Cumberland Hill
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2 School Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
One bedroom condominium located in desirable Highland Falls. Freshly painted throughout. New Carpeting and updated bath! Large windows with a view of the Blackstone River. Building sits alongside the bike path.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland Hill
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Downtown Providence
27 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,425
804 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
North Bellingham
10 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
777 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Providence
20 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wadsworth
29 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,589
726 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
9 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Downtown Franklin
7 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
850 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Valley
1 Unit Available
79 Andem Street 3 F
79 Andem Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Unit 3 F Available 07/01/20 All Utilities Included One BR Apt. Nice Location - Property Id: 299192 All utilities included. Nice 1 and half bed with 1 bathroom. One bedroom and another small room that could be an office.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
381 Ives Street
381 Ives Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121 I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now. Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
228 Gano St 1
228 Gano St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
large 1bed wayland square - Property Id: 271868 PROMISING 1BED ON WAYLND SQUARE washer and dryer in unit ,central AC,private entrance new appliances including dishwasher 7 min walk to brown 2 min walk to east side market will mot last long call
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11 Roosevelt St 3 Front
11 Roosevelt Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
North Providence 3 Front - Property Id: 207770 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207770 Property Id 207770 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821697)
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hope
1 Unit Available
34 Overhill Rd 204
34 Overhill Road, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Renovated 1bed 3 min walk to hope street - Property Id: 266685 Large 1 bedroom apartment with big close space and renovated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances dishwasher central air .
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Charles
1 Unit Available
150 Langdon Street 1st Floor
150 Langdon Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1200 sqft
Huge 1 Bed possible 2 Bed or Small Office - Property Id: 285085 Please do not be deceived by the photos, this a quality living space. Located in great area of Providence close to Highway, Shopping, Gas, etc....
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 07/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts One Beds Starting at $1,400 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for July 1st Located in the
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
47 John Street
47 John Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Great opportunity! Beautiful house, located where College Hill and Fox Point meet. Super convenient highway access to 195/95.Short walk to Brown, RISD, India Point Park, Thayer St. and Wickenden St.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
69 Milliken Ave
69 Milliken Avenue, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
626 sqft
Bright, upgraded one bedroom unit available in professionally maintained complex. Located in Downtown Franklin, short commute to Commuter Rail to Boston.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
77 Tobey St
77 Tobey Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$700
1800 sqft
Working professional seeking roommates the same to share over 1,800sq.ft. luxury apartment off Broadway. Three bedrooms, One full bathroom, living, kitchen, dining.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Downtown Pawtucket
1 Unit Available
28 Bayley Street
28 Bayley Street, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
907 sqft
This is your new home! Upscale condo development located in downtown area. Approx. 950 square feet with high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Updated kitchen with bar area.
Similar Pages
Cumberland Hill 1 BedroomsCumberland Hill 2 BedroomsCumberland Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCumberland Hill Apartments with Balcony
Cumberland Hill Apartments with GymCumberland Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCumberland Hill Apartments with ParkingCumberland Hill Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MANorthborough, MASharon, MAHull, MAMarshfield, MAWakefield-Peacedale, RIBridgewater, MA