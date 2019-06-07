5 Things to Do in Washington Park, Denver

Washington Park is a lovely Denver neighborhood located in the southeastern part of the city. This area is somewhat of a fitness mecca for Denver citizens due to the fact that it is home to the gorgeous Washington Park, as well as a number of gyms and yoga studios. Washington Park, or “Wash Park,” is a beautiful neighborhood and is a great place to call home. If you are moving here, and looking for things to do to get to know the neighborhood, here are our picks.

1 . Visit the Washington Park

It should come as no surprise that visiting Washington Park is the on our list. Washington Park is a lovely area and offers a little bit of everything. Get active and jog or bike along the parks waterfront paths. Rent a paddle boat and spend some time out on the water. Or bring a frisbee or volleyball and play in the endless open fields. It’s a small outdoor oasis in the bustling Denver city. You’ll commonly hear locals referring to it as Denver’s version of Central Park.

2 . Grab a Cone at Bonnie Brae Ice Cream

Bonnie Brae Ice Cream is an old-fashioned ice cream parlor on the east side of Washington Park. All of their ice cream is made in-house, and they have a huge selection of flavors. Of course, they have the classics, but locals flock here for the unique flavors. The flavors are rotating as well, so if something piques your interest… don’t hesitate. Try it! Some local favorites are the bright lemon ginger and the rich butter brickle.

3 . Indulge at Grillin’ Wings and Things

Grillin’ Wings and Things is home to some of the best chicken wings in the city. The sauces here are one of the biggest draws for locals. And the best part? They let you try the sauces at the counter before you buy. If you don’t want to get down and dirty with saucy wings, you are in luck. Here the wings come with the sauce on the side, allowing prime dipping action. Be sure to swing by for happy hour, to pair discounted cold beer with your wings.

4 . Check out the Denver Folklore Center

The Denver Folklore Center is one of the oldest music shops in Denver. Here you can try out a wide range of stringed instruments, such as guitars, banjos, ukuleles, mandolins & more. Whether you’re an experienced musician or just interested in checking out some beautiful guitars, this is a cool shop to explore. They also offer lessons if you are interested in diving into the world of music, and need a starting point.

5 . Explore the International Church of Cannabis

A truly one of a kind place, you have to check out the International Church of Cannabis. Obviously, smoking marijuana is legal in Denver. This place isn’t just a place for smokers, but it’s for anyone who appreciates beautiful art. The church is packed to the brim with vibrant murals that you have to see to believe. You can enter with just a $5 donation and spend hours taking in the unique sights. They often put on music and light shows as well, which are definitely worth checking out.