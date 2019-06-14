5 Things to Do in Greenwood, Seattle

There are plenty of things to do in the Seattle area, but Greenwood offers a bit of a more serene experience. While it might not have the “hustle and bustle” of other Seattle neighborhoods, it does offer a lovely sense of tranquility that many find welcoming. The architecture is unique, the streets are quiet, and there are some interesting businesses to check out and things to do. If you are new to the area and looking to get a feel for your new neighborhood, look no further. Here are some of the best things to do in the Greenwood area.

1 . Try Out The Taproot

There are plenty of interesting businesses in Greenwood, but the Taproot Theater Company is one of the staples of the Greenwood neighborhood. The Theater was founded in 1976 and has grown to serve over 150,000 people throughout the Pacific Northwest, aiming to educate and inspire.

Of course, there are many theaters across the United States. However, Taproot Theater is dedicated to “valuing faith” and “celebrating people” in a way that few theaters are. If you are interested in acting classes, as well, the theater workshops and classes for all ages. Both locals and tourists alike love this theater for the passionate actors, bright colors, and great vibes. Stop by, see a show, and support local art.

2 . Stroll With The Seafair Parade

There are plenty of cities in the United States that have their own unique parades, and Greenwood is no different. This is considered one of the city’s most beloved traditions, as thousands of people line up to check out the incredible bands, floats, pirates, and more. The parade is family-friendly, and a great way to enjoy the summer with some locals. The parade has been going on since 1976. Oh, and it’s free!

3 . Admire Some Antiques

When a city has a quiet charm and great architecture, it often has some incredible antique stores. Whether you want to actually purchase antique items or simply want to spend the day strolling around and admiring history; Greenwood does not disappoint. Some local favorite antique stores are Johnson and Johnson Antiques and Ageing Fancies.

Whether you are looking to spruce up your apartment with a one-of-a-kind piece, or are trying to find a unique gift for a friend - you will certainly enjoy checking out what these shops have to offer.

4 . Explore Green Lake Park

If you have children or pets, Green Lake Park is a great place to spend a sunny day. Surrounded by a lovely lake, stroll along the trails for a scenic walk. Let your kids roam around the playground while you enjoy taking in the sights. When the sun is out, you’ll find plenty of Greenwood locals kayaking around the lake. Talk about the perfect way to enjoy a Saturday in the summertime.

5 . Have a Drink at Coindexters

Coindexters is a local bar featuring a 90’s-inspired arcade. Bring your friends, order some cocktails, and get a skeeball tournament going on. Check out the various old school arcade games at your new favorite neighborhood bar. Strong drinks with cheap, delicious bar food make this an awesome hangout spot.