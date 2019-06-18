Neighborhood Guide: Greenwood, Seattle

Greenwood is the Seattle neighborhood formerly known for its big graveyard and goopy swamp. Since then, the area has improved a ton. Modern Greenwood is a charming neighborhood at a good price point. Here are a few things to think about as you mull over lovely Greenwood, the down-to-earth district with Seattle spirit in its heart.

Diverse Denizens

There's not really a straightforward way to define the Greenwood population. Residents range from families to single young adults, work-from-homers, and cafe regulars.

One thing about Greenwood you can rely on, though, is the community. The Greenwood Classic Car Show and the Seafair Parade are famous testaments to local dedication. Upon moving to Greenwood, you’ll instantly feel at home and a part of something.

Aside from these and a few other yearly events, the Greenwood crew does a great job of keeping things mostly quiet and laid back. This is one area of Seattle that’s pretty far removed from what you’d typically see in urban Downtown Seattle.

Ideal Location

Greenwood residents absolutely love their location. They are far enough to feel like their own little community, but close enough to all of the hot spots. Bus lines give you easy access to Downtown Seattle, making a night out on the town simple and commuting a breeze. Ballard and it’s amazing beer scene is even closer. A life in Greenwood gives you the best of both worlds.

Business is Booming

Despite the homey suburban vibe, Greenwood is positively thriving with coffee houses, restaurants, bars, and… antique stores. Kind of a weird thing to be known for, but don’t knock antique shopping until you’ve tried it. Greenwood has some of the best in the state.

There’s also the Taproot Theater, an artsy performance hall dedicated to creative original plays. Talk about character and local flavor. Get your theater on and wash it down with a cold strawberry vanilla cream ale from the Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery.

And maybe one more to wash that one down, as there’s tons to try at this brewery.

Family Matters

Greenwood boasts a number of schools with good ratings. This technically includes the School of Rock, though that wasn’t really what I meant.

With a good range of educational options and a generally laid-back nightlife, Greenwood is a solid choice for families in particular. At its borders, Greenwood shakes hands with Ballard and Phinney Ridge, which are themselves a pair of nice areas.

A bit to the southeast of Greenwood is Green Lake, a lovely and large body of water surrounded by lush trees and trails for joggers and cyclists. Family picnic by the lake? Aw yeah.