5 Things to Do in Fremont, Seattle

Fremont embodies Seattle’s charm and if you are planning to move to the area, consider yourself lucky! There is absolutely no shortage of fun things to do in this neighborhood. Fremont is known for its artsy and quirky culture. There are plenty of free spirits and tech professionals who reside in this little paradise. If you’ve just moved in and are looking for ways to get to know the neighborhood, look no further.

1 . Attend the Fremont Solstice Parade

The Fremont Solstice Parade is one of Fremont’s signature events. The parade takes place on the longest day of the year, June 22nd. It’s a celebration of the return of longer days of sunshine. This parade features floats, stilt walkers, and most notoriously, an army of naked bicycle riders covered in body paint. It’s quite the spectacle, and a must-see if you live in the area.

2 . Shop at the Fremont Market

The Fremont market is an awesome European-style market that occurs every single Sunday from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. This market is incredible and has everything you could want from fresh fish, to produce, to local jewelry and clothing. If you are not in a shopping mood, it’s still a cool spot to roam around and meet some of your new neighbors. Check out some art, grab food from a food truck, and feel the lively community vibe.

3 . Go On a Coffee Shop Crawl

Seattle is famous for being the city where the first-ever Starbucks is located. Move away from your grande caramel macchiato and try out some local coffee. Fremont is home to many excellent local coffee shops. Fremont Coffee is a lovely old house that has a unique charm to it. Milstead meshes modern and industrial and provides the Instagram-worthy cappuccinos. Stone Way Café has an artsy atmosphere and some of the best breakfast you’ll find in the neighborhood. Coffee lovers will be in heaven exploring all of the great options Fremont has to offer.

4 . Grab a Beer at Fremont Brewing

Fremont Brewing is your friendly neighborhood brewery. This place has a lovely outdoor deck with lots of seating space. And the best part? It’s surrounded by flowers! It’s the perfect spot to hang out in the warmer months. The inside is nice as well, and the long picnic tables create a friendly and warm atmosphere. Oh, and maybe most importantly, Fremont Brewing has free pretzels and apples! Grab a flight and sample five different beers.

5 . See the Fremont Troll

Fremont’s quirkiness at its finest. Yes, this is pretty much on every Seattle tourist’s to-do list, but you have to check it out at least once. Located under the Aurora bridge’s north end, you’ll find the troll. Constructed by local Seattle artists, the troll is a defining piece of Fremont’s culture. Go see the troll crushing a Volkswagen Beetle for yourself, and be sure to grab some pictures. Go early before the tourists take over the spot.