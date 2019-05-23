Neighborhood Guide: Victory Park, Dallas

Michael Barera [ CC BY-SA 4.0]

So you’re thinking of moving to the very heart of Dallas. You have your eyes set on Victory Park, a master-planned development and contemporary neighborhood northwest of Downtown. The area is still being developed but is becoming an “urban lifestyle destination” to include 4,000 residences and 4 million-square-feet of retail space to its name when all is said and done. Many apartments and luxury loft buildings already exist in the district as well as a co-working space and, of course, office buildings. Not to mention, Victory Park is anchored by the American Airlines Center, which is home to the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars. You can also find other landmarks here, like the W Dallas Hotel, House of Blues and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. By living here, you will be right in the center of all of the action and you can’t beat having countless restaurants, bars, shops, and parks all within walking distance.

Location, Location, Location

Nothing is better than breath-taking views of Downtown Dallas. What’s even better, is the easy access to major highways and public transportation. Additionally, there are tons of walkable options for dining out and shopping. In Victory Park, you have the convenience of being centrally located while living in a beautifully redeveloped neighborhood. Being in the city center has a unique urban feel where you can really feel the pulse of the city throughout the day and into it’s nightlife scene. Some of Dallas’ hippest eateries are in Victory Park. For example, Happiest Hour with its giant rooftop patio and specialty 62-ounce froze. Another hot spot in this area is Billy Can Can, which is designed after a 19-century saloon. It boasts a French-influenced menu and features drool-worthy desserts like buttermilk sorbet and Texas peach cobbler with bourbon.

Become an Event Enthusiast

With the American Airlines center in your backyard you can take advantage and go to concerts, sports games and events galore. Fill up your calendar with something fun to do every weekend. The House of Blues hosts events like stand-up comedy, concerts, fashion runways, fundraisers, and a really cool Gospel Brunch experience on Sundays with an all-you-can-eat buffet. There are also ample museums, pop up shops and fun events like silent disco yoga and markets to go to all in this neighborhood.

Enjoy an Elevated Lifestyle

Living in Victory Park you will experience an elevated lifestyle. And not just in your personal residence, but in the surrounding community. Most of the apartments and lofts are redesigned with a modern, yet edgy twist and offer services that make you feel like your being pampered with a hotel experience. Think 24-concierge service, valet, dry cleaning, onsite dog parks and washing stations, infinity pools overlooking Downtown Dallas, floor-to-ceiling windows and top-notch designer finishes. You can be as secluded as you’d like with room service and an in-room massage. If being alone is not your thing, you can opt out for common social areas that include spacious terraces with hanging swings, weekly happy hours and extravagant pool parties. The lifestyle of living in Victory Park is unlike any traditional neighborhood and is something anyone could get used to.