Living in Victory Park, Dallas

Victory Park is a desirable contemporary neighborhood northwest of Downtown. With the American Airlines Center sports and entertainment arena located in the area, Victory Park is proud to call itself home to the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars.

Neighborhood Guide to Victory Park

If you enjoy the life of luxury, you will win the lottery by moving to Victory Park. Some of the amenities offered by local apartment complexes are just out of this world. 24-hour concierge service, valet parking, and in-room massage - say what?! To learn all the ins and out of Victory Park, check out our neighborhood guide.

Things to do in Victory Park

As one of the D-Town’s liveliest neighborhoods, Victory Park offers almost limitless entertainment options. Listen to live music at House House of Blues, take the best selfies at the Sweet Tooth Hotel, or watch a basketball game at the American Airlines Center. A big perk of living in the neighborhood is that you can skip the traffic and walk to the stadium. For more ideas, check out our list of things to do in Victory Park.

Where to eat and drink in Victory Park

Located in the heart of Dallas, Victory Park is home to some of Dallas’ hippest eateries, bars, and lounges. Enjoy the city view from a rooftop deck while sipping on an exquisite cocktail, rock out at The House of Blues while savoring incredible Southern dishes, or try one of their famous Moroccan-inspired pizzas. For more recommendations, check out our curated list of must-try places to eat and drink in Victory Park.