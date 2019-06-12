Living in Belltown, Seattle

Belltown is a trendy and very walkable neighborhood in the heart of Seattle, known primarily for its nightlife.

Neighborhood Guide to Belltown

While the nightlife in Belltown is vibrant and fun, there is more to this trendy central neighborhood. There are always things to do, places to go, and art to admire in Belltown. Learn the ins and outs of Belltown by checking out our neighborhood guide.

Things to do in Belltown

Spend your day walking through the lively streets of Belltown, stop by the Olympic Sculpture Park, gorge on chocolate popcorn while watching the latest blockbuster in Cinerama, and dance the night away in Amber nightclub. If this is not enough, check our list of things to do in Belltown.

Where to eat and drink in Belltown

The food scene in Belltown has a lot to offer! Sip on exquisite sake, enjoy fresh hand-made pasta, or snack on homemade gourmet doughnuts - we promise you’ll be happy! For more recommendations, check out our list of must-try restaurants and bars in the area.