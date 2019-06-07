8 Must-Try Restaurants in South Broadway, Denver

South Broadway’s eclectic mix of eateries, restaurants, pubs, and business creates a quirky vibe with fiercely loyal locals from the young professional crowd. With innovative dishes, interiors, and happy hours, this area offers some of the best dining in Denver. Looking for a night out on the town with your new neighbors? Here are our picks for the best restaurants in South Broadway, Denver.

1 . Beatrice & Woodsley

Nestled in a rustic-American seasonal restaurant, Beatrice and Woodsley in South Broadway serves fantastic food and drinks. However, the main draw is the whimsical aspen-tree-lined interior. Choose from a rotating menu like drunken duck, Scottish salmon terrine, grilled baby bok choy, and buttermilk fried escargot gnocchi. You'll also find a satisfying selection of wines along with cocktail specials throughout the week.

2 . Sobo 151

Depending on who you ask, locals may or may admonish your use of the word “SoBo” to describe South of Broadway. Sobo 151 choose to embrace the name. Their hip dive bar location with a Czech twist is trend-setting. Offering a mix of premium beers, drafts, and cocktails, its a great place to drink. For food, Sobo specializes in Czech appetizers. Some local favorites to try out include their bratwurst plates, chicken paprika, grilled kielbasa. For some more traditional pub fare, try the Fahrenheit 151 wings and green chili cheese dip.

3 . Punch Bowl Social

Find your new favorite gathering space at Punch Bowl Social. Join your community and watch a Rockies game or challenge your neighbors to one of the vintage arcade games. Once a 27,000-square-foot factory, Punch Bowl Social features three full bars, a scratch-to-craft restaurant, and games like shuffleboard and life-size Jenga. After a few cocktails or happy hour drafts, enjoy a round of karaoke and flex your singing skills. Although Punch Bowl Social is always trending in Denver, it’s also kid-friendly. Bring the entire family along for an afternoon of fun together.

4 . Spicy Basil

An Asian-infused favorite in the South Broadway area, Spicy Basil revitalizes traditional dishes like sesame chicken and gives it a kick with sweet and sour sauce. Order all your favorites like cheese wontons, Thai curry lamb, and drunken noodles. Although you can sit and order from a selection of beer, wine, and refreshing cocktails, their Japanese sodas are a must. With fruity flavors like peach, melon, and strawberry, they make for a great palate cleanser.

5 . Historians Ale House

This Colorado-proud tavern serves locally sourced food and drinks in a historically-inspired old-fashioned pub. Historians Ale House perfected local, low-key favorites. Their Louisiana hot chicken, spaghetti squash, portabella pita are our top picks. Sit at the bar and cheers with the locals over a Dark N' Stormy, Electric Blue margarita, Jack Rabbit, or El Diablo. Ask about their bottomless mimosas and eclectic dishes on weekends. Pair a dish and a drink with an outdoor table featuring fabulous views of South Broadway.

6 . Laws Whiskey House

As a self-described temple to all things whiskey, Laws Whiskey House produces high-quality whiskey. They use local ingredients with the guiding principles, "craft over commodity, quality over quantity, and whiskey above all." Sip on whiskey or schedule a tour online for an in-depth look into on whiskey-making. You’ll get insight into everything, from where their grains are made to the distillation and aging process. Of course, the real draw is a formally-guided whiskey tasting when the tour concludes.

7 . Karma

South Broadway’s answer to Asian-fusion resides at the bright and cheery Karma. Here you’ll find a selection of Vietnamese, Korean, Thai, Lao, Japanese and Chinese dishes. Indulge while kicking back in a cozy Buddhist-inspired setting. Order your favorites like Thai curries, Pho, and noodles and rice. During happy hour, come for their pineapple cheese wontons, sake, and two-for-one beers.

8 . Syntax Physic Opera

This industrial-hip eatery and live music venue was created with blue collared creatives in mind. If you’re craving a multisensory experience, look no further. Syntax Physic Opera saloon favorites include Navajo fry bread, trout, crispy cactus, and gyros. Come and order craft cocktails while browsing the wall gallery of artwork. A rotating list of bands play at the Syntax Physic Opera ranging from jazz to soul and rock. On some nights, you may even stumble across a comedy show.

South Broadway’s fresh, urban energy and unique vibe makes it a fun place to live. If you’re looking to get a pub crawl going on a Friday night, swing by some of these spots. Or take your pick of fusion dishes and happy hours and fill your calendar every night of the week.