5 Must-Try Restaurants in Queen Anne, Seattle

How To Cook A Wolf via Instagram

When it comes to food and drink, location matters. Especially when you’re talking about Queen Anne, the royal hub of some of the best grub in Seattle. If you have recently moved to the neighborhood and are looking for some spots to try out, look no further. Here are a few of our favorite places to sit down for a meal in Queen Anne.

1 . Esters Enoteca

If you’re into the whole exotic culinary experience, look no further than Esters Enoteca. Try their fried duck fingers with spicy mayo, a local favorite and the dish most people come here for. If you are looking for something on the lighter side, the bacon wrapped dates and cauliflower fritters are the ideal appetizers. Swing by for their happy hour from 3pm-7pm for discounted tapas and drinks.

2 . Eden Hill

An appropriately classy option for regal dining in Queen Anne. Treat yourself like royalty and give their a la carte menu a shot. This is one of those truly refined venues that seems like it just lists ingredients instead of offering something with a name like “Super-Slam Coconut Cherry Dunkers.” You know the kind of place I’m referring to.

At Eden Hill, you’ll be delighted with fresh ingredients and refined dishes. No matter what you eat for dinner, make sure to save room for dessert. Their “lick the bowl” might be the most Instagrammable dessert in the world. We don’t want to spoil it for you, but four words: foie gras cake batter.

3 . Toulouse Petit

If the French name didn’t tip you off, this is a dining experience of Cajun influence. The Po Boy sandwiches are a staple of the cuisine, and they’ve been perfected here. Their fried yearling oyster sandwich with bacon and mozzarella is nothing short of inspired. And you don’t know Cajun unless you’ve dipped your spoon into their fried chicken gumbo.

And don’t forget their drink list! Old Overholt rye, allspice dram, and lime bitters? Take my money, Toulouse Petit.

4 . Tenth West

Sometimes there is no substitute for a good old-fashioned deli sandwich. Tenth West is your best bet when you’ve been struck by the sandwich cravings. Their Mediterranean tuna is incredible, but there’s nothing wrong with going American and ordering a black forest ham sandwich. Outside of sammies, this adorable neighborhood cafe serves up some delicious breakfast options. Start your weekend off right with a bagel sandwich and french press coffee.

5 . How to Cook a Wolf

How to Cook a Wolf is nothing short of exquisite. The Italian-inspired small plates celebrate unique flavors and elevated ingredients. The chicken liver mousse is a fan favorite. The sourdough with fennel-honey butter, garlic and balsamic is perfection. Really, you can’t go wrong here. Order a few tapas to share and you’ll understand why this spot is so popular.

Their drink list is also on point, offering beverages like “The Professor,” a scotch-white port-carpano antica-rosemary combo of pure genius. The place gets crowded, so make a reservation online to secure your spot.