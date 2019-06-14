3 Things to Do in Queen Anne, Seattle

Located just north of downtown, the Queen Anne neighborhood allows you to enjoy the best of both worlds. Public transit offers a short ride to big parks, sporting events, tourist hotspots and hangout spots on the water. If you are new to the neighborhood and looking for ways to get to know the area, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best things to do and places to visit around the neighborhood.

1 . Dine and Drink at the Local Favorites

For dinner, Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar offers an extensive variety of oysters, caught in different parts of Washington with varying sizes and toppings. Nearby, Toulouse Petit offers traditional Creole food and wine pairings for a lovely night out in the heart of Queen Anne. There are plenty of shops, bars, and attractions to visit in this area.

The Queen Anne Beerhall is set up to accommodate large groups of visitors looking to sample different drafts and bottles from a wide selection. If you have friends or family visiting you in your new neighborhood, this is the perfect spot to take them.

Dick’s Drive-In is a popular spot for cheap and easy burgers and fries. You’ll regularly see long lines at the order window, but they move through customers faster than traditional fast-food restaurants. Don’t miss out on this Queen Anne staple if you enjoy a low-priced hamburger or milkshake.

2 . Make the Most of Being Near the Water

Visit the Rooftop Brewing Company is your new local brewery! Grab some drinks on the rooftop during a gorgeous day when the suns out. Here, you can meet up with friends and try their different crafts beers before visiting that day’s food truck outside. From the rooftop, you can catch a small view of the water.

Once you’re near the water, you can walk over to Fisherman’s Terminal and find kayak rental services. Spend a day out on Lake Union in a single or double kayak and you’ll have found a summer activity that never gets old!

For panoramic views of the Seattle skyline, Mount Ranier and the Puget Sound, visit Kerry Park. To get the full experience, make sure to come on a nice clear day. You’ll find both tourists and locals here enjoying the views. Bring your phone or camera and snap some stunning photos. The Fremont and South Lake Union neighborhoods are also right around the corner and offer different waterfront attractions.

3 . Visiting the Nearby Attractions

In the most popular area of Queen Anne, you’ll be able to find some of Seattle’s most iconic places to stop. The Space Needle is one of the most well-recognized landmarks in the city. After its recent restoration, visitors are invited to the top to see some of the best views in downtown Seattle. Located on the southern end of Queen Anne, the Space Needle is a great area to start a day of exploring.

From there, you can wander through the Museum of Pop Culture to see fascinating galleries celebrating the entertainment industry. Just a short walk away, the Pacific Science Center hosts popular music light shows on weekend evenings and IMAX movies for recent releases and educational films. Queen Anne is a central spot to live in if you’re looking to step outside of your apartment and get to exploring the city.