Amenities
If you’re looking for an apartment in Cheltenham, The Towers at Wyncote is the perfect fit. We provide unsurpassed studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom floor plans, with roomy closets and luxurious amenities. Upgraded features include in apartment washers and dryers, brand-new designer kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops, plank flooring, and balconies with spectacular views.
Our pet-friendly, award winning, gated apartments in Cheltenham offer amenities that you won’t find anywhere else. Stay fit in our 8,000-square-foot athletic club with a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor hard-wood basketball court, NEW spinning studio, and Virtual Work-out Studio including Fitness on Demand. Lounge by the heated saltwater pool or hone your tennis skills on the Har-Tru tennis court. Additional amenities include a 90-seat movie theatre, concierge service, dog park, business center, moving services, Tide Cleaners, and a free daily shuttle to SEPTA Regional Trains, Salus University, and Penn State Abington. Hang out at our on-site restaurants—there are two great places to have a terrific meal, cup of java, listen to music, and have fun.