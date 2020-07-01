Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center conference room car charging clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park doorman elevator gym parking playground pool pool table racquetball court bike storage garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance courtyard

If you’re looking for an apartment in Cheltenham, The Towers at Wyncote is the perfect fit. We provide unsurpassed studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom floor plans, with roomy closets and luxurious amenities. Upgraded features include in apartment washers and dryers, brand-new designer kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops, plank flooring, and balconies with spectacular views.



Our pet-friendly, award winning, gated apartments in Cheltenham offer amenities that you won’t find anywhere else. Stay fit in our 8,000-square-foot athletic club with a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor hard-wood basketball court, NEW spinning studio, and Virtual Work-out Studio including Fitness on Demand. Lounge by the heated saltwater pool or hone your tennis skills on the Har-Tru tennis court. Additional amenities include a 90-seat movie theatre, concierge service, dog park, business center, moving services, Tide Cleaners, and a free daily shuttle to SEPTA Regional Trains, Salus University, and Penn State Abington. Hang out at our on-site restaurants—there are two great places to have a terrific meal, cup of java, listen to music, and have fun.