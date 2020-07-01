All apartments in Wyncote
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

The Towers At Wyncote

8440 Limekiln Pike · (833) 497-4001
Rent Special
1 Month FREE RENT on select units, please contact office for details.
Location

8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA 19095

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1208-3 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0201-1 · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 1013-3 · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Unit 1122-2 · Avail. now

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1457 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0207-1 · Avail. now

$2,305

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1925 sqft

Unit 1213-1 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2311 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Towers At Wyncote.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
courtyard
If you’re looking for an apartment in Cheltenham, The Towers at Wyncote is the perfect fit. We provide unsurpassed studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom floor plans, with roomy closets and luxurious amenities. Upgraded features include in apartment washers and dryers, brand-new designer kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops, plank flooring, and balconies with spectacular views.

Our pet-friendly, award winning, gated apartments in Cheltenham offer amenities that you won’t find anywhere else. Stay fit in our 8,000-square-foot athletic club with a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor hard-wood basketball court, NEW spinning studio, and Virtual Work-out Studio including Fitness on Demand. Lounge by the heated saltwater pool or hone your tennis skills on the Har-Tru tennis court. Additional amenities include a 90-seat movie theatre, concierge service, dog park, business center, moving services, Tide Cleaners, and a free daily shuttle to SEPTA Regional Trains, Salus University, and Penn State Abington. Hang out at our on-site restaurants—there are two great places to have a terrific meal, cup of java, listen to music, and have fun.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
Dogs
rent: $35 per month
Cats
rent: $25 per month
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Towers At Wyncote have any available units?
The Towers At Wyncote has 6 units available starting at $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Towers At Wyncote have?
Some of The Towers At Wyncote's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Towers At Wyncote currently offering any rent specials?
The Towers At Wyncote is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month FREE RENT on select units, please contact office for details.
Is The Towers At Wyncote pet-friendly?
Yes, The Towers At Wyncote is pet friendly.
Does The Towers At Wyncote offer parking?
Yes, The Towers At Wyncote offers parking.
Does The Towers At Wyncote have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Towers At Wyncote offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Towers At Wyncote have a pool?
Yes, The Towers At Wyncote has a pool.
Does The Towers At Wyncote have accessible units?
Yes, The Towers At Wyncote has accessible units.
Does The Towers At Wyncote have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Towers At Wyncote has units with dishwashers.
Does The Towers At Wyncote have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Towers At Wyncote has units with air conditioning.
