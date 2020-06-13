/
accessible apartments
77 Accessible Apartments for rent in Wyncote, PA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,185
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1363 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$899
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Central Germantown
5 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
East Falls
5 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chestnut Hill
5 Units Available
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,172
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,914
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Central Germantown
10 Units Available
The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$974
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short walk to public transit, including bus, rail and trolley. Community is pet friendly and has laundry and parking. Units feature extra storage, carpet and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Oak Lane
3 Units Available
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$797
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
949 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
East Mount Airy
3 Units Available
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off I-76, PA 309 and the PA Turnpike. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and window treatments. Community offers controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
Cedarbrook
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
829 sqft
This community's residents receive free water service and free trash collection at this controlled-access property. Available apartments have private balconies, and all are pet-friendly. Market Square is also nearby, so banking, dining and shopping are easy.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Logan
1 Unit Available
4960 N 9TH STREET
4960 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
2206 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 1 bed 1 bath Apartment. Handicap Friendly with just 2 steps to get into your new apartment. Property is newly renovated kitchen is furnished with Stainless steel appliances new solid wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
1 of 6
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
West Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
1700 68TH AVENUE
1700 68th Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1832 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2nd floor Unit - two Large bedrooms, include: New kitchen with ceramic, tile floor stainless sink, new cabinets with gas stove, two large walk in closets,ceiling fans, three-piece bath with ceramic tile and separate entrance and off
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Center City West
22 Units Available
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,538
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
808 sqft
Welcome to Philadelphia's best in upscale urban living. Our AQ Rittenhouse apartments in downtown Philadelphia offer the best in luxurious and comfortable living. As a resident, you'll be instantly connected to a sophisticated living experience.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Logan Square
85 Units Available
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,315
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Rittenhouse Square
73 Units Available
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,499
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1189 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Logan Square
28 Units Available
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,311
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Cooper Grant
28 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
