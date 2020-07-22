9 Apartments for rent in Wrightsville, PA with washer-dryers

Apartment List
8 Units Available
Wrightsville
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.

1 Unit Available
Wrightsville
207 Chestnut Street - 1
207 Chestnut Street, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
This property has been recently updated and offers 2 bedroom 2 baths. There is an additional room off the kitchen that can be used as an additional bedroom or office area.
Results within 1 mile of Wrightsville

1 Unit Available
Wrightsville
615 Sunset Rd
615 Sunset Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 full bath single family home - Property Id: 316335 Great location! Great school district! Quiet neighborhood. 3 bed 2 full bath corner lot single family home. Has a yard with a shed. No cats allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Wrightsville

1 Unit Available
2 N River St
2 N River St, Maytown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, historic three bedroom home located in quiet Maytown. Great central location to York, Lancaster and Harrisburg. This home has a large living room plus a family room. Two gas fireplaces and original wood flooring. Gas heat.
Results within 10 miles of Wrightsville
14 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
3 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.

1 Unit Available
Red Lion
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$845
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Video in Photos! 2 Bedroom in Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.

1 Unit Available
Red Lion
138 S. Franklin St. 1st Floor
138 S Franklin St, Red Lion, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1st floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring generous room sizes. Living Room is 15'x10'10", Separate Dining Rm, 9'7"x6'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
1747 LONG DRIVE
1747 Long Drive, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
896 sqft
Open concept living/dining space in this second floor condo unit. Kitchen with all appliances included. The bedroom has double closets and an attached full bath. No steps needed to do your laundry- washer & dryer conveniently located in the bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Wrightsville, PA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wrightsville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Wrightsville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wrightsville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

