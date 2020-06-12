/
2 bedroom apartments
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wrightsville, PA
Wrightsville
8 Units Available
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$961
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.
Results within 5 miles of Wrightsville
Columbia
1 Unit Available
236 S 2ND ST
236 South 2nd Street, Columbia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
236 S 2ND STREET, COLUMBIA - 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath Home available at 236 S. 2nd St., Columbia, Lancaster County. The Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The heat source is gas. Central Air The washer/dryer comes as-is condition.
1 Unit Available
221 Vinegar Ferry Rd
221 Vinegar Ferry Road, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
846 sqft
Available June 1st come see this cozy home in Lancaster's Donegal S.D.! Enjoy relaxing moments on the large flagstone porch or the rear paver patio. Rustic reclaimed wooden floors adds charm appeal to the family room and office.
Results within 10 miles of Wrightsville
19 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
5 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
1 Unit Available
20 Dietz Rd
20 Dietz Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Single Family Home - Private country setting in Windsor Township, Red Lion Schools. 10'3" x 11'6" Living Rm w/new carpet, Dining Room measures 9'9" x 10'6" w/new carpet. Both bedrooms also have new carpet.
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B Available 06/30/20 Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.
1 Unit Available
106 TREETOPS DRIVE
106 Treetops Drive, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
106 TREETOPS DRIVE, LANCASTER - 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome available in East Hempfield. Special features include a deck, fireplace, and garage. The Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The heat source is an electric heat pump.
1 Unit Available
2560 Freysville Rd. Apt A
2560 Freysville Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Semi Detached - Newly constructed a year ago Windsor Township ranch style home. Open floor plan for Living Room/Dining Room measuring 19'10" x 17'2", Kitchen measuring 11' x 7'8". Basement area measuring 19'6" x 18'7".
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
640 LANTERN COURT
640 Lantern Court, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1760 sqft
Dallastown Schools - 2 bd townhouse, 2 1/2 baths. Open eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Dining area and family room, large unfinished basement for storage. 2nd floor w/d hookups. Gas heat, CAC. No pets.
