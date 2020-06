Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet oven refrigerator

Great Wilson rental close to all major routes and shopping. Newer carpet on the 1st floor and NEW carpet upstairs. An updated kitchen welcome you waiting for you to make your home here. Find a nice sized living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. On the 2nd floor find 2 bedrooms with updated full bathroom. The third floor offers a generous sized bedroom for you to retreat away to. Outside find a nice fenced in yard. Call today for an appointment. Full PAR application with recent credit report showing score required. NO PETS!!!!! 1 month security deposit, 1st and last month's rent required at time of lease signing.