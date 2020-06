Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

9 LONG LANE, WILLOW STREET - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath House available in Willow Street.



Special features include hardwood floors and lots of natural light.



The Tenant pays all utilities.



PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.



APPLICATION PROCESS

1) $35 application fee per person

2) Credit & background report ran

3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount

4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required

5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



CONTACT: Lori Lintner 717-690-0117



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5595275)