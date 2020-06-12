/
3 bedroom apartments
165 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Willow Grove, PA
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1415 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Willow Grove
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Abington
1 Unit Available
2879 THUNDERHEAD ROAD
2879 Thunderhead Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2879 THUNDERHEAD ROAD in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Willow Grove
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1907 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,637
2059 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
1 Unit Available
125 New St
125 New Street, Glenside, PA
Available 06/15/20 XL 6bd Glenside home; perfect for Arcadia students - Property Id: 115700 Avail.
1 Unit Available
7934 Montgomery Ave. 1
7934 Montgomery Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1510 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Newly Renovated 3Bd/1Ba with private entrance - Property Id: 15081 Available 7/15/20. Fabulous neighborhood in Elkins Park.
1 Unit Available
16 Mulberry Lane
16 Mulberry Lane, Montgomery County, PA
WOW! An opportunity awaits for you and your family!! This 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths home is approximately 3,000 sq ft. This home is located in a quiet culdesac, perfect for the kids to play out front.
1 Unit Available
206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE
206 Brookwood Drive, Fort Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1466 sqft
Great Home in Brookwood. 3 Spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, large living room and dining room. Clean, lots of natural sunlight streams through sliding doors to patio/deck. Great yard.
Huntingdon Valley
1 Unit Available
2433-35 HUNTINGDON PIKE
2433 Huntingdon Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Cute, quiet and quaint! This is a once in a lifetime rental opportunity! The last tenant lived here over 15 years and loved every day of being in this special home! 4 bedrooms 1 full bath and 1 half bath.
Huntingdon Valley
1 Unit Available
2390 PHILMONT AVENUE
2390 Philmont Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1158 sqft
For RENT fully renovated house in Huntingdon Valley. This 3 Bedrooms, 1/1 Bathroom Twin house also offers Formal Dining room, Very large Living room, and Sunroom.
1 Unit Available
902 CLOVER PLACE
902 Clover Place, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1555 sqft
Spacious townhouse in Stover Mill. Features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan in Central Bucks school disctrict.
1 Unit Available
206 PICKET POST COURT
206 Picket Post Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2094 sqft
Beautiful well taken care of town home will be ready 7/7/2020 . 3 bedrooms , 2.
1 Unit Available
1742 BEACON LANE
1742 Beacon Lane, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2231 sqft
Luxury township in Warrington Township at Warrington Pointe by Pulte Homes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Includes a finished bonus room on the lower level with storage area.
1 Unit Available
975 BEECHWOOD PLACE
975 Beechwood Place, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Beautifully renovated end unit for rent in desirable Stover Mill at Warwick. Do not miss this opportunity to live in one of the largest end units available. Foyer entry with coat closet leads to living room with brick fireplace and mantel.
Huntingdon Valley
1 Unit Available
2780 PINE ROAD
2780 Pine Road, Montgomery County, PA
For lease or sale, lease to own option is available. Newer construction colonial home with walk out basement. Freshly painted, hardwood floors. Custom kitchen with granite countertops. Large deck and patio. Walking distance to train station.
Abington
1 Unit Available
1847 HORACE AVENUE
1847 Horace Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
Prime location in the heart of Abington. 1 Block form Jefferson Abington Memorial Hospital, less than 1/2 mile to Penn State University Abington, Just freshly renovated, 2nd fl apartment with 4 bedroom, eat in kitchen living room, attic for storage.
1 Unit Available
114 ADMIRAL LANE
114 Admiral Lane, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2231 sqft
Beautifully maintained 4 year young townhome in desirable Warrington Pointe. This spacious home has several comfortable upgrades. The main level consists of an entrance foyer that leads to the Living room and Dining room.
1 Unit Available
1819 PINNACLE DRIVE
1819 Pinnacle Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2231 sqft
Luxury end unit townhome in Warrington Township at Warrington Pointe built in 2016. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 partial baths and a 2 car garage. Includes a finished game room on the lower level with extra storage and a partial bath room.
1 Unit Available
105 JEFFERSON AVENUE
105 Jefferson Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1302 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath in Cheltenham School District is available now. Recently updated bathrooms and kitchen. Schedule your appointment today! 1/2 off your first month's rent if you move in by July 1st!
1 Unit Available
955 BELL LANE
955 Bell Lane, Maple Glen, PA
Welcome home! Great location, great neighborhood and the sought after Upper Dublin schools! Huge all fenced back yard could be your own park for boys and girls playing all day long.
1 Unit Available
156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE
156 Green Valley Circle, Montgomery County, PA
Come see this hard to find 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Dresher Brooke community !! Situated in a great location this cul-de-sac home has many upgrades including: upgraded kitchen cabinets, Corian countertop on large kitchen island, laminated
1 Unit Available
7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD
7948 Rolling Green Road, Montgomery County, PA
Bright, sunny, and spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single Colonial home. First floor features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. Adjoining formal dining room and living room with fireplace.
