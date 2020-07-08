All apartments in Westmoreland County
945 ACADEMY HTS
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

945 ACADEMY HTS

945 Academy Heights Dr · (800) 963-1280
Location

945 Academy Heights Dr, Westmoreland County, PA 15601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 945 ACADEMY HTS · Avail. now

$915

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Recently Renovated, back yard patio. - This three bedroom townhouse is equipped with central air, one and a half bathrooms, and one car garage with remote access! Located in the Greensburg area and roughly 10 minutes from Rt. 22 and right across from Hannastown Golf Course. This lovely town home has nice size bedrooms with good closet space along with additional storage space located down in the basement. Recently updated kitchen along with newer carpet. Unit does not come equipped with washer and dryer.

LEASE TERMS
- $895 per month, Minimum 12 month lease
- Must prove Income with two recent pay stubs (3x amount of rent)
- $40 application fee applies for credit/background check for each person over 18.
- Approved application, signed lease & first full month rent will hold the unit.
- Security deposit (equal to one months rent) is due before move in.
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- Does NOT accept section 8.

Please contact myself (Catherine Nedley) at 412-246-9209 or Catherinen@arbors.com to see this townhome now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3996217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 ACADEMY HTS have any available units?
945 ACADEMY HTS has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 945 ACADEMY HTS have?
Some of 945 ACADEMY HTS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 ACADEMY HTS currently offering any rent specials?
945 ACADEMY HTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 ACADEMY HTS pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 ACADEMY HTS is pet friendly.
Does 945 ACADEMY HTS offer parking?
Yes, 945 ACADEMY HTS offers parking.
Does 945 ACADEMY HTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 ACADEMY HTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 ACADEMY HTS have a pool?
No, 945 ACADEMY HTS does not have a pool.
Does 945 ACADEMY HTS have accessible units?
No, 945 ACADEMY HTS does not have accessible units.
Does 945 ACADEMY HTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 ACADEMY HTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 ACADEMY HTS have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 945 ACADEMY HTS has units with air conditioning.
