945 ACADEMY HTS

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Recently Renovated, back yard patio. - This three bedroom townhouse is equipped with central air, one and a half bathrooms, and one car garage with remote access! Located in the Greensburg area and roughly 10 minutes from Rt. 22 and right across from Hannastown Golf Course. This lovely town home has nice size bedrooms with good closet space along with additional storage space located down in the basement. Recently updated kitchen along with newer carpet. Unit does not come equipped with washer and dryer.



LEASE TERMS

- $895 per month, Minimum 12 month lease

- Must prove Income with two recent pay stubs (3x amount of rent)

- $40 application fee applies for credit/background check for each person over 18.

- Approved application, signed lease & first full month rent will hold the unit.

- Security deposit (equal to one months rent) is due before move in.

- Tenant responsible for all utilities

- Does NOT accept section 8.



Please contact myself (Catherine Nedley) at 412-246-9209 or Catherinen@arbors.com to see this townhome now!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3996217)