Apartment List
/
PA
/
west conshohocken
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

224 Apartments for rent in West Conshohocken, PA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
246 MOOREHEAD AVE
246 Moorehead Avenue, West Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Delightful Farmhouse twin Style Home Situated On Corner Lot Complete With a Welcoming Front Porch. Large 1st Floor Including Living Rm, Dining Rm & Eat In Kitchen. Beautifully Restored Hardwood Floors in Most areas of the Home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3659 sqft
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community.
Results within 1 mile of West Conshohocken
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
25 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Grande at Riverview link to virtual tour: https://youtu.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Woodmont Road
6 Woodmont Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet 1 Bedroom townhouse overlooking the Schuylkill River. Close to Blue Route and Schuylkill Expressway. Dog friendly with a fenced in dog run. Newly renovated. Comes with washer and dryer. Viewings by appointment. Call Brian at 215-313-9619.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
627 OLD ELM STREET
627 Old Elm Street, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
Rent to Own -- The front entry leads onto enclosed front porch which is brightened by natural light through all of the windows and the ceiling fan with light.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
635 E. Hector St.
635 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1376 sqft
3 Bedroom with 2 Car parking in Conshohocken - Available immediately! Spectacular 3 bedroom rental located in popular, Conshohocken with off-street parking! This property was completely renovated with all new finishes! Located within walking

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
319 East Hector Street
319 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in vibrant Conshohocken. Great location - walkable to everything conshy has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of West Conshohocken
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,218
1779 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
31 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
22 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
19 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
15 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,150
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,015
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
24 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
149 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:55 AM
4 Units Available
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$1,260
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
2 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
10 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
57 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in West Conshohocken, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Conshohocken renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

West Conshohocken 3 BedroomsWest Conshohocken Apartments with Balconies
West Conshohocken Apartments with GaragesWest Conshohocken Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Conshohocken Apartments with ParkingWest Conshohocken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAConshohocken, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABryn Mawr, PABlue Bell, PANarberth, PAAudubon, PA
Broomall, PADrexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PAAmbler, PAChesterbrook, PAEast Lansdowne, PAYeadon, PANorth Wales, PAMedia, PAGlenside, PAMorton, PAKulpsville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University