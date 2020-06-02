All apartments in West Conshohocken
West Conshohocken, PA
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:31 PM

1101 RIVERVIEW LN

1101 Riverview Lane · (866) 677-6937
Location

1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community. The beautiful home features a grand, 2-story, entrance Foyer w/stunning, Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors & loads of light. Formal Dining Rm w/large windows, crown molding & chair rail, Traditional, sunny Living Rm. Gourmet, open, eat-in, Kitchen w/granite counters & breakfast bar, beautiful hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, & large Butler's Pantry for storage. Oversized Family Rm has gas fireplace, custom built-ins & French doors leading to a private, tranquil sizeable deck. 2nd Flr Master Bedroom Suite has tray ceiling, his/her walk-in closets, separate Sitting Rm & large Master Bathrm w/dual vanities & soaking tub. 2 addl spacious bedrooms, hall bath & Laundry Rm. Finished lower level has huge playroom, nanny suite w/full bath & separate office. 2-car garage. Lawn maintenance and snow removal is included. Close to 76 476 turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 RIVERVIEW LN have any available units?
1101 RIVERVIEW LN has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1101 RIVERVIEW LN have?
Some of 1101 RIVERVIEW LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 RIVERVIEW LN currently offering any rent specials?
1101 RIVERVIEW LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 RIVERVIEW LN pet-friendly?
No, 1101 RIVERVIEW LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Conshohocken.
Does 1101 RIVERVIEW LN offer parking?
Yes, 1101 RIVERVIEW LN does offer parking.
Does 1101 RIVERVIEW LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 RIVERVIEW LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 RIVERVIEW LN have a pool?
No, 1101 RIVERVIEW LN does not have a pool.
Does 1101 RIVERVIEW LN have accessible units?
No, 1101 RIVERVIEW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 RIVERVIEW LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 RIVERVIEW LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 RIVERVIEW LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 RIVERVIEW LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Specials
