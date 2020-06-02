1101 RIVERVIEW LN

Amenities
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community. The beautiful home features a grand, 2-story, entrance Foyer w/stunning, Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors & loads of light. Formal Dining Rm w/large windows, crown molding & chair rail, Traditional, sunny Living Rm. Gourmet, open, eat-in, Kitchen w/granite counters & breakfast bar, beautiful hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, & large Butler's Pantry for storage. Oversized Family Rm has gas fireplace, custom built-ins & French doors leading to a private, tranquil sizeable deck. 2nd Flr Master Bedroom Suite has tray ceiling, his/her walk-in closets, separate Sitting Rm & large Master Bathrm w/dual vanities & soaking tub. 2 addl spacious bedrooms, hall bath & Laundry Rm. Finished lower level has huge playroom, nanny suite w/full bath & separate office. 2-car garage. Lawn maintenance and snow removal is included. Close to 76 476 turnpike.