Welcome home to The Glen at Bucks, a community of one, two and three bedroom apartments located in a quiet neighborhood in Warminster. Upon entering, residents will find spacious floor plans with expansive windows and fully equipped kitchens. Head outside your front door and you will find a sprawling, garden-style community with amenities all around. From the sparkling swimming pool to the picnic areas, you will love everything available at The Glen at Bucks! This pet-friendly community is spread across forty beautiful acres, offering the perfect combination of a natural creek-side setting and immaculate landscaping. Come visit us today!