Etters-Convenient to York and Harrisburg-Country Setting - - Large Yard- fenced with shed

- 1st floor bedroom with bath

- Garage

-West Shore SD



This large single family home is located in Etters (Newberry Township) on a large lot. There is an attached garage and driveway for parking multiple cars. The main floor consists of a living room with a picture window to let in natural light, a dining area that leads to an enclosed patio, kitchen, and a bedroom with it's own bath. The 2nd floor consists of a full bath and 2 additional bedrooms. There is a finished basement that is separated into 2 areas. One has a built in fireplace and the other leads to a laundry room and has an additional half bath. The yard is large and mostly fenced. Tenant pays all utilities.



No Cats Allowed



