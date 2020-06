Amenities

This listing actually is 2 parcels, You can rent one or both. The kitchen area is perfect for a take-out restaurant and the section that is currently being used for the dine in area could also be used as a retail establishment. If you have you dreamed of starting your restaurant? Incredible opportunity to rent a turn key restaurant in Eagleville. Located on the main road with great visibility, this restaurant is configured so that one portion can also be used as a banquet room for private parties. All restaurant equipment is including even steam trays for buffet service. Over 25 parking spaces included.This is your chance to start a restaurant without huge upfront costs. You could have the restaurant portion for just 1.83 sq ft. Landlord is highly motivated.Schedule an appointment to see this ASAP...