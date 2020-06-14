4 Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820



Avail after 6/12. Furnished.



? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.



? Located in the middle of town, one of the region's most welcoming and appealing towns.The town has a regular farmer's market in the spring, summer and fall, an excellent public library and the Septa Regional Rail stop is just adjacent to the town center, one half block from us.



? This unit has been renovated very recently and it shows: wood floors, high-end kitchen and lovely lighting fixtures. The entry is on the ground level and opens into a flight of stairs directly up to the first level, which is the main floor of the unit: open-plan, huge room and more than enough space for a full dining area and a spacious, bright living room.



? This unique unit is a great place to locate a home-office or practice, or to escape the congestion of the city. It could be particularly well-suited to a counselor, coach, psychologist or psychiatrist seeking a home-office.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108820

Property Id 108820



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5647161)