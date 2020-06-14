All apartments in Swarthmore
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4 Park Avenue

4 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081
Swarthmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820

Avail after 6/12. Furnished.

? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.

? Located in the middle of town, one of the region's most welcoming and appealing towns.The town has a regular farmer's market in the spring, summer and fall, an excellent public library and the Septa Regional Rail stop is just adjacent to the town center, one half block from us.

? This unit has been renovated very recently and it shows: wood floors, high-end kitchen and lovely lighting fixtures. The entry is on the ground level and opens into a flight of stairs directly up to the first level, which is the main floor of the unit: open-plan, huge room and more than enough space for a full dining area and a spacious, bright living room.

? This unique unit is a great place to locate a home-office or practice, or to escape the congestion of the city. It could be particularly well-suited to a counselor, coach, psychologist or psychiatrist seeking a home-office.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108820
Property Id 108820

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5647161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Park Avenue have any available units?
4 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Swarthmore, PA.
What amenities does 4 Park Avenue have?
Some of 4 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Swarthmore.
Does 4 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 4 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
