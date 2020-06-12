Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Shrewsbury, PA with garage

Shrewsbury apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
31 East Forrest Ave
31 E Forrest Ave, Shrewsbury, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Town Home - Shrewsbury Borough home featuring a 2 Car Garage to rear. 10'2" x 13'11" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 7'10" x 13'2" Kitchen. The basement is 12' x 18'.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Lexington Dr.
16 Lexington Drive, Shrewsbury, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
Single Family Home - Well located Shrewsbury Borough home close to RT 83 for easy commute. This ranch style home offers a very large 19'1" x 13' Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Kitchen measuring 11'5" x 9'10".
Results within 1 mile of Shrewsbury

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
104 HERITAGE COURT
104 Heritage Ct, Railroad, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway. Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
Results within 5 miles of Shrewsbury

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12934 Glen Brook
12934 Glen Brook Ct, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautifully redone 2 Story in Glen Rock - Completely redone interior. Brand New Stainless Steel appliances. Large wraparound deck. 1 car garage & additional off-street parking. Southern School District.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Waneta St
106 Waneta Street, New Freedom, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1240 sqft
Large renovated 3 bedroom W/ garage - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2299 Larue Road
2299 Larue Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm Style home in Springfield Township within Dallastown School District. This large home features a 12' x 28' Living Room, 11' x 8' Kitchen, 13' x 22'11" Family Room, 1st floor Den measuring 9' x 11'.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1863 Seaks Run Road
1863 Seaks Run Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1863 Seaks Run Road Available 08/03/20 Single Family Home - Breathtaking Log Home on over 4 acres in Springfield Township. This home is a short term lease only - lease must end August 2021.
Results within 10 miles of Shrewsbury

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8116 Fishel Creek Road
8116 Fishel Creek Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cape Code in a Country Setting in Seven Valleys - MUST Own SUV or TRUCK, this property has a steep/switchback driveway with oneway exit/entrance. Has a finished basement and a loft family room. 3 Car garage, closest to the home included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
98 Church St.
98 Church Street, Seven Valleys, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Great Condition, Single Family home in Seven Valleys - This home has been well cared for. 4 bedrooms, one bath Rancher located off of Yellow Church Rd in Seven Valleys.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
138 S. Franklin St. 1st Floor
138 S Franklin St, Red Lion, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1st floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring generous room sizes. Living Room is 15'x10'10", Separate Dining Rm, 9'7"x6'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
453 Summit Dr.
453 Summit Drive, Red Lion, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,575
Single Family Home - Great Red Lion Borough location and lovely setting surrounds this split level home. Big 21'3" x 12'9" Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 13' x 11' Kitchen with oven/range and dishwasher. 17'4" x 13' Family Room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spry
1 Unit Available
304 DEW DROP ROAD
304 Dew Drop Road, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
936 sqft
Dallastown Schools ~ Cozy 2 bedroom house. Living room and eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Bathroom with tub/shower combination. Deck off of kitchen, yard, 1 car garage and 1 off street parking space. Washer/dryer courtesy only.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2600 VIREO ROAD
2600 Vireo Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2239 sqft
Dallastown Schools - 2200 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home on 3/4 acre yard with hardwood floors, living room with large windows, open kitchen/dining area with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1037 PIN OAK LANE
1037 Pin Oak Ln, York County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4315 sqft
BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING, BRAND NEW, 5BR/4.5 BATH COLONIAL WITH 3-CAR GARAGE ON PREMIUM LOT IN REGENT'S GLEN'S BOX HILL SECTION. MINUTES FROM I-83 , WELLSPAN YORK HOSPITAL, YORK COLLEGE.

1 of 8

Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
Spry
1 Unit Available
206 Dade Ct
206 Dade Ct, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Nice end unit 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 1 car garage. High efficient gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Shrewsbury, PA

Shrewsbury apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

