Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking carpet

Modern 3 bedroom 1.5 bath town home with off street parking for two cars, home has fresh paint, new carpet, modern appliances, washer, dryer hook up, private rear yard ready for immediate occupancy. Please provide rental application, credit report and proof of income. First months rent, last months rent and one month security. One year lease required. Tenant pays for all utilities except sewer & trash.