Last updated June 13 2020

28 Apartments for rent in Red Lion, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Last updated June 13
$
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
Results within 1 mile of Red Lion

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
290 Azalea Drive Laurel Vistas
290 Azalea Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1503 sqft
FAMILY HOME LEASE IN WINDSOR, PA - Come home to Laurel Vistas in York County and enjoy the stunning views of rolling hills. Although a perfect home for seniors, this home is open to persons of all age groups and we are Pet Friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Red Lion

Last updated June 13
Spry
1 Unit Available
304 DEW DROP ROAD
304 Dew Drop Road, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
936 sqft
Dallastown Schools ~ Cozy 2 bedroom house. Living room and eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Bathroom with tub/shower combination. Deck off of kitchen, yard, 1 car garage and 1 off street parking space. Washer/dryer courtesy only.
Results within 10 miles of Red Lion
Last updated June 13
26 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$855
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Last updated June 13
Wrightsville
7 Units Available
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.
Last updated June 13
East York
8 Units Available
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.
Last updated May 13
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
517 S Yale St
517 South Yale Street, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Lease purchase offered or 2 year lease minimum Great 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Washer and Dryer included, Freshly painted, new flooring. Open floor plan with Living room/Dining room combo, Screened in Porch, .

Last updated June 12
Jacobus
1 Unit Available
226 N Main St
226 North Main Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
226 N Main St Available 07/01/20 Coming July 1st!! - Available 7/1!! Dallastown School District!! Under renovation! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1535 Crawford Rd
1535 Sam's Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - This Old Farm Style home is located in Chanceford Township. Surrounded by planted fields this home offers seclusion.

Last updated June 12
Salem Square
1 Unit Available
613 W. King St., Apt. 1
613 West King Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$645
1st Floor with Garage in the West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - -1st floor -Hardwood floors -Backyard -Garage A one bedroom apartment on the first floor of 613 W King St. White walls and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1863 Seaks Run Road
1863 Seaks Run Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1863 Seaks Run Road Available 08/03/20 Single Family Home - Breathtaking Log Home on over 4 acres in Springfield Township. This home is a short term lease only - lease must end August 2021.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2299 Larue Road
2299 Larue Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm Style home in Springfield Township within Dallastown School District. This large home features a 12' x 28' Living Room, 11' x 8' Kitchen, 13' x 22'11" Family Room, 1st floor Den measuring 9' x 11'.

Last updated June 12
Salem Square
1 Unit Available
647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1
647 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1st floor apartment West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 1 bedroom apartment is located in Block 600 of W. Princess St. It is a first floor apartment with patio. It has a washer and dryer connection for an additional charge.

Last updated June 12
Downtown York
1 Unit Available
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! Video walk through in listing photos! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.

Last updated June 12
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
245 E Franklin Way
245 Franklin Way, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single family home in York City! $300 Off Second Months Rent!! Video Walk Through in Photos - This house is located in the 200 block of East Franklin Way. It has new flooring throughout and an open floor plan on the 1st floor.

Last updated June 12
East Side
1 Unit Available
208 Liberty Ct.
208 Liberty Court, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$765
South York City Detached 4 Bedroom -$300 Off Second Months Rent!! - This detached house is located in the 200 block of Liberty Ct. It has a small concrete patio in the rear.

Last updated June 12
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
344 S. Queen St.
344 South Queen Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
York City SD 3 Bedroom Home! Garage-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 3 bedroom house is located on the 300 block of S. Queen St convenient to all downtown amenities. The 1st floor has a spacious living room open to a large eat-in kitchen.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
6767 CLUB FARM ROAD
6767 Club Farm Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
6767 CLUB FARM ROAD Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! 6767 Club Farm Road, York (Springfield Township) - SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! ON GAMING GROUNDS WITH GUNS AND DOGS Enjoy the beauty of country living on a large gaming park with gun range and

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1240 Stonehaven Way
1240 Stonehaven Way, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town House Located in Spring Garden Township featuring a large 31'2" x 21'5" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 12'8" x 9'6" Kitchen with appliances, 15' x 13'4" Family Room in finished basement. 1 Car garage.

Last updated June 12
East Side
1 Unit Available
219 E. South St.
219 East South Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
2 Bedroom House -York City SD Video in pictures - (Traduccin en Espaol localizado al final de la pgina) Refinished hardwood floors Freshly painted walls Washer/dryer hookups Small private yard Average size dining and living room A single family

Last updated June 12
East Side
1 Unit Available
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
1046 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$925
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 Available 06/23/20 Large 4 bedroom apartment East End of York City - This spacious four bedroom apartment is located in the 1000 block of E. Philadelphia St. on the East side of York City.
City Guide for Red Lion, PA

Forget the dropping of the ball on New Year's Eve -- Red Lion drops a cigar to celebrate the historical importance of cigar making to the town.

Red Lion is a small town of 6,300 residents, located in York County, in central Pennsylvania. As part of the Susquehanna Valley, it's a town with an agricultural and manufacturing past, much of which is still evident in businesses and with the properties on the outskirts of town. It is convenient to the larger metropolitan areas of York, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Baltimore, and Washington D.C., making it a growing destination for folks who don't mind a bit of a commute. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Red Lion, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Red Lion renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

