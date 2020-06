Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Recently renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Quakertown Borough. Laundry on site. Available as soon as 08/01/2020. Owner is a PA Licensed Realtor. NO PETS. 1st Month, Last Month, & Security Deposit Due with Certified checks at Lease Signing. Anyone over the age of 18 occupying the property must submit a rental application. Rental Application is attached with a checklist for all required items.