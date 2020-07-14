Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard guest parking internet access online portal

Welcome home to Edgewater Apartments, an enchanting apartment community with tranquil water views located in Prospect Park, PA. These large apartment homes sit right on the edge of a pristine nature preserve, providing a beautiful water views. All spacious two-bedroom floor plans feature custom interior paint colors and wall-to-wall carpeting. Select apartments offer designer kitchens with white shaker style cabinets and appliances which include a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Our renovated bathrooms feature ceiling height tile tub surround, tile flooring, new vanities, and updated brushed nickel fixtures. Spend time relaxing and taking in the water views from your private patio or balcony overlooking the serene offshoot of the Delaware River, or enjoy a peaceful walk on the nature trail through the John Heinz National Wildlife Reserve. All of our resident enjoy free gas heat and hot water and convenient on-site laundry facilities. Located just off of Chester Pike, I-95 and I-476, E