Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

Edgewater

1000 Darby Road · (610) 609-8830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Darby Road, Prospect Park, PA 19076
Ridley Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit E75 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edgewater.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Welcome home to Edgewater Apartments, an enchanting apartment community with tranquil water views located in Prospect Park, PA. These large apartment homes sit right on the edge of a pristine nature preserve, providing a beautiful water views. All spacious two-bedroom floor plans feature custom interior paint colors and wall-to-wall carpeting. Select apartments offer designer kitchens with white shaker style cabinets and appliances which include a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Our renovated bathrooms feature ceiling height tile tub surround, tile flooring, new vanities, and updated brushed nickel fixtures. Spend time relaxing and taking in the water views from your private patio or balcony overlooking the serene offshoot of the Delaware River, or enjoy a peaceful walk on the nature trail through the John Heinz National Wildlife Reserve. All of our resident enjoy free gas heat and hot water and convenient on-site laundry facilities. Located just off of Chester Pike, I-95 and I-476, E

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-$400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Dogs
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 spot per unit, guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edgewater have any available units?
Edgewater has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Edgewater have?
Some of Edgewater's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgewater currently offering any rent specials?
Edgewater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgewater pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgewater is pet friendly.
Does Edgewater offer parking?
Yes, Edgewater offers parking.
Does Edgewater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edgewater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgewater have a pool?
No, Edgewater does not have a pool.
Does Edgewater have accessible units?
No, Edgewater does not have accessible units.
Does Edgewater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgewater has units with dishwashers.
Does Edgewater have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Edgewater has units with air conditioning.
