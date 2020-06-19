Amenities

***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***



360 degree virtual tour: https://ths.li/ayqNg4



Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/301-kathleen-street?p=TenantTurner



This unit is not eligible for section 8.



Description: This charming 3 BR 1.5 BA house is located in the Mt. Washington area of Pittsburgh. On the first floor, you will find the spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, and full bathroom. The second floor consists of 3 spacious bedrooms and a half bath. There is a dry, and unfinished basement equipped with a washer and dryer for your laundry needs. Enjoy the outdoors via the covered front porch and fenced backyard with a patio.



Located Near Pitt, CMU, Duquense, Downtown, Uptown, Carlow, Southside, Southside Slopes, Station Square, North Shore, and Oakland.



Parking: Street Parking Only.



A/C: No air conditioning. Tenant is permitted to install window units.



Tenant's Utility Responsibilities: Gas, Electricity, Water/Sewage



NO SMOKING



Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Apply for this unit: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=55971



Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/301-kathleen-street?p=TenantTurner



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.



Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East

The Full House LLC

412.593.6796 call or text for faster response.



For a complete list of our available units see the “tenants” section of our website www.thefullhousellc.com