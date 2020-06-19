All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 301 Kathleen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
301 Kathleen Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:52 PM

301 Kathleen Street

301 Kathleen Street · (412) 520-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 Kathleen Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Mount Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***

360 degree virtual tour: https://ths.li/ayqNg4

Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/301-kathleen-street?p=TenantTurner

6/1/20

This unit is not eligible for section 8.

***Please Read The Entire Add***

Description: This charming 3 BR 1.5 BA house is located in the Mt. Washington area of Pittsburgh. On the first floor, you will find the spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, and full bathroom. The second floor consists of 3 spacious bedrooms and a half bath. There is a dry, and unfinished basement equipped with a washer and dryer for your laundry needs. Enjoy the outdoors via the covered front porch and fenced backyard with a patio.

Located Near Pitt, CMU, Duquense, Downtown, Uptown, Carlow, Southside, Southside Slopes, Station Square, North Shore, and Oakland.

Parking: Street Parking Only.

A/C: No air conditioning. Tenant is permitted to install window units.

Tenant's Utility Responsibilities: Gas, Electricity, Water/Sewage

NO SMOKING

Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).

Pay your rent online
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Apply for this unit: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=55971

Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/301-kathleen-street?p=TenantTurner

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC
412.593.6796 call or text for faster response.

For a complete list of our available units see the “tenants” section of our website www.thefullhousellc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Kathleen Street have any available units?
301 Kathleen Street has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Kathleen Street have?
Some of 301 Kathleen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Kathleen Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Kathleen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Kathleen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Kathleen Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 Kathleen Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Kathleen Street does offer parking.
Does 301 Kathleen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Kathleen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Kathleen Street have a pool?
No, 301 Kathleen Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Kathleen Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Kathleen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Kathleen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Kathleen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 301 Kathleen Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity