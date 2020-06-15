All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

1015 Mt Oliver

1015 Mount Oliver Street · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1015 Mount Oliver Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1015 Mt Oliver · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
1015 Mt Oliver Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhome Located in the South Side Slopes! - This townhouse is recently remodeled with stainless appliances, with access to an outdoor space, easy street parking, close access to the bus line. Just within walking distance to gas station and shops!

Give us a call today at 412.212.7101 to set up a showing!

**Tenants responsible for all utilities**

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in.
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE2987596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Mt Oliver have any available units?
1015 Mt Oliver has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 1015 Mt Oliver currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Mt Oliver isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Mt Oliver pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Mt Oliver is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1015 Mt Oliver offer parking?
No, 1015 Mt Oliver does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Mt Oliver have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Mt Oliver offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Mt Oliver have a pool?
No, 1015 Mt Oliver does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Mt Oliver have accessible units?
No, 1015 Mt Oliver does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Mt Oliver have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Mt Oliver does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Mt Oliver have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Mt Oliver does not have units with air conditioning.
