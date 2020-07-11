Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Phoenixville, PA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Phoenixville apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Results within 5 miles of Phoenixville
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
45 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,353
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
22 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,513
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Results within 10 miles of Phoenixville
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
151 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,479
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,452
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
35 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
City Guide for Phoenixville, PA

Hmmm. How do you define a little city like Phoenixville? Well, the times are changing and the city is in rebirth-renaissance mode, but we'll give you the rundown, the lowdown, and all the renting tips you will need to find a happy new home in this treasure of a town.

Located less than 30 miles from Philadelphia, along the shores of the Schuylkill River and French Creek, Phoenixville has a lot of small town charm packed into its tiny boundaries. There are over 30 churches, a whole world of outdoors-lovin' fun, a quaint downtown with street-side murals, as well as lots of local music, with concerts, street musicians, and annual festivities.

If all this sounds pretty freakin' awesome, that's because it is. In 2010, the city was named one of the "10 Awesome Neighborhoods To Call Home" in Philadelphia Magazine, making this little borough a well-known future-home for renters in search of brighter horizons. Rental rates range from about $700 to over $2,000, giving renters plenty of options to choose from, including cheap apartments, luxury apartments, townhomes, and even a few rental homes.

When it comes to amenities, the apartment communities in Phoenixville come with long lists of extra perks. Laundry facilities, swimming pools, elevators, community rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, business centers, on-site salons, playgrounds, and 24-hour maintenance can make life super sweet for local renters. And, for the environmentally-minded, you can even find places with recycling areas.

Pet friendly apartments and other property rentals are easy to find around here, however size and breed restrictions vary from place to place. Those with bigger dogs may have a little more difficulty finding a dog-friendly pad, but they do exist and can be found with enough due-diligence. Expect to pay an additional pet deposit, ranging from $100 to $300.

Now that you've got the feel of this little city, it's time to get out there and see everything for yourself. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Phoenixville, PA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Phoenixville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Phoenixville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

