531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground tennis court

We are accepting in-person showings of this property. Please note that you must call to schedule a showing and we will be following all the PA State Real Estate Guidelines and Protocols for COVID-19. Please wear mask and gloves. A paver walkway welcomes you to this brick colonial home. The glass enclosed entry leads to the living room that has built-in bookcases and parquet floors. The separate dining room has a serving counter/breakfast bar that opens to the renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Opening off the kitchen is the bright family room with a half bath and closet. The back door leads to the fenced-in flat yard. The basement is fully finished. The laundry area is behind closet doors. The second floor has a spacious master bedroom with 3 closets. Two more bedrooms complete the second floor - one has its own bath. This fine home is in the award winning Lower Merion School District. It as a short commute to Center City Philly or a short drive to the Wynnewood Station of the R5 train. And it has a short walk to the beautiful 10-acre Wynnewood Valley Park. The park's amenities include basketball courts, tennis courts, playground, tot lot, nature park, picnic tables, comfort station, and garden for the blind. Come make this your great new home and neighborhood.