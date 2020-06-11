All apartments in Penn Wynne
Penn Wynne, PA
531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:28 PM

531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE

531 Rock Glen Drive · (610) 520-0485
Location

531 Rock Glen Drive, Penn Wynne, PA 19096
Wynnewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2003 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
We are accepting in-person showings of this property. Please note that you must call to schedule a showing and we will be following all the PA State Real Estate Guidelines and Protocols for COVID-19. Please wear mask and gloves. A paver walkway welcomes you to this brick colonial home. The glass enclosed entry leads to the living room that has built-in bookcases and parquet floors. The separate dining room has a serving counter/breakfast bar that opens to the renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Opening off the kitchen is the bright family room with a half bath and closet. The back door leads to the fenced-in flat yard. The basement is fully finished. The laundry area is behind closet doors. The second floor has a spacious master bedroom with 3 closets. Two more bedrooms complete the second floor - one has its own bath. This fine home is in the award winning Lower Merion School District. It as a short commute to Center City Philly or a short drive to the Wynnewood Station of the R5 train. And it has a short walk to the beautiful 10-acre Wynnewood Valley Park. The park's amenities include basketball courts, tennis courts, playground, tot lot, nature park, picnic tables, comfort station, and garden for the blind. Come make this your great new home and neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Penn Wynne.
Does 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
