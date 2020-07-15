/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM
9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pen Argyl, PA
1 of 14
Last updated October 16 at 10:39 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Acker Street
101 Acker Street, Pen Argyl, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
720 sqft
Single home in very nice shape conveniently located to everything you'll need. The home is very economical to heat complete with new insulation, windows and roof.
Results within 1 mile of Pen Argyl
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2024 Delabole Road
2024 -26 Delabole Rd, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
875 sqft
Cute, updated and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent in Pen Argyl S.D. Off street parking with a great backyard and quite setting. This property has been renovated in the last 2 years. Included in rent is water, sewer, trash and lawn care.
Results within 5 miles of Pen Argyl
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bangor Central Historic District
28 S Main St
28 Main Street, Bangor, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
9 sqft
2 third floor apartments available immediately. Each apartment has 4 rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom. Security deposit is 1 and a half month's rent,
Results within 10 miles of Pen Argyl
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Stroudsburg
745 Main Street
745 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1113 sqft
Luxury 2 BR, 2 Bath apartment with granite counters, hardwood floors, exposed brick feature walls, exposed high ceilings. Convenient location...walk to everything...stores, restaurants, public transportation, schools, and more.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Stroudsburg
809 Ann St
809 Ann Street, Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
In-town 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental. Upper floor, private entrance, beautiful hardwood floors, attic storage, electric included. One block to Main Street!
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Nazareth
14 South Street
14 South Street, Nazareth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor rental in Nazareth. All new. GORGEOUS 2nd floor Apartment. Laundry area. Wood floors. Modern new bath and kitchen. Open concept. Efficient Gas heat. No Pets. No exceptions. No smoking. Good job history required.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
349 BRAESIDE AVE
349 Braeside Avenue, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
960 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT COMPLEX WITH 2 BDRM UNITS. ZONED HEAT & CENTRAL AIR. CALL FOR APPOINTMENT TODAY! One of the principles of the LLC has a PA real estate license. All Appliances included with a washer/dryer. water/sewer and garbage are included.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Belfast
5880 Sullivan Trail
5880 Sullivan Trl, Belfast, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
850 sqft
Totally remolded 2 bedroom 1 full bath first floor apartment with washer dryer in the unit. This unit offers granite counter tops, new flooring, new bath, fresh paint and off street parking for two cars.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6783 Route 209
6783 Route 209, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Quaint Newly Renovated Home - Property Id: 316378 New renovated 2 bedroom single family home. Features all new appliances and tile floor in the kitchen & bath, private yard, sunroom, fireplace as well as hardwood floors throughout.