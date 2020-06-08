4883 Riley Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage yoga

Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths. Each apartment features a spacious gourmet kitchen with custom finished cabinetry and a complete appliance package that boasts a full-sized washer and dryer, microwave and dishwasher. Select units offer den and loft spaces; secured individual garages and storage units are also available. Residents of Madison Farms are treated to a resort-style swimming pool and expansive clubhouse featuring a state-of-the-art fitness studio, billiards lounge, conference and business center, yoga room and clubroom with a fireplace. Nestled in the heart of the Lehigh Valley, Madison Farms’ ideal location puts you in close proximity to everything, from daycare centers and universities, to shopping and entertainment. Find attached all the amenities this complex has to offer! Preview by appointment, schedule today!