Old Orchard, PA
4883 Riley Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

4883 Riley Road

4883 Riley Rd · (484) 239-7060
Location

4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA 18045
Old Orchard

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Magnolia · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
yoga
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths. Each apartment features a spacious gourmet kitchen with custom finished cabinetry and a complete appliance package that boasts a full-sized washer and dryer, microwave and dishwasher. Select units offer den and loft spaces; secured individual garages and storage units are also available. Residents of Madison Farms are treated to a resort-style swimming pool and expansive clubhouse featuring a state-of-the-art fitness studio, billiards lounge, conference and business center, yoga room and clubroom with a fireplace. Nestled in the heart of the Lehigh Valley, Madison Farms’ ideal location puts you in close proximity to everything, from daycare centers and universities, to shopping and entertainment. Find attached all the amenities this complex has to offer! Preview by appointment, schedule today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4883 Riley Road have any available units?
4883 Riley Road has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4883 Riley Road have?
Some of 4883 Riley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4883 Riley Road currently offering any rent specials?
4883 Riley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4883 Riley Road pet-friendly?
No, 4883 Riley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Old Orchard.
Does 4883 Riley Road offer parking?
Yes, 4883 Riley Road does offer parking.
Does 4883 Riley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4883 Riley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4883 Riley Road have a pool?
Yes, 4883 Riley Road has a pool.
Does 4883 Riley Road have accessible units?
No, 4883 Riley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4883 Riley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4883 Riley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4883 Riley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4883 Riley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
