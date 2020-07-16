220 S MAIN STREET

Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom Victorian Twin (left side of house) with Central Air***10' Ceilings on 1st Floor***Off Street Parking and Large Backyard with Patio***Spacious Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace***Beautiful Kitchen including Gas Range with Self Cleaning Oven, 42" Cherry Cabinets, and Microwave***Washer/Dryer on First Floor***Owner Provides Lawn Care, Snow Removal of Walkways, and Trash Service***Unit Includes full Basement for Storage***Close to Merck, R-5, Restaurants, Shopping, Library and Waterice***Quaint Old World Charm with Modern Amenities***ABSOLUTELY NO PETS!