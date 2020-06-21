229 W Spruce St

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home! - To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.



Beautiful 2 bedroom home with large backyard near transportation, shopping, and other great attractions!



Small dogs only allowed.

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: ALL

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at move-in-date.

1 Month Security Deposit at signing.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



__________________________________________________________________

Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:

En línea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador

http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7



Para llenar una aplicación visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".



Utilidades incluidas en el contrato: None

Utilidades pagadas por el inquilino:

Accesorios incluidos:

Remoción de nieve es responsabilidad de:

Cuidado de césped es responsabilidad de:



Pagos gratis en la internet.

Primer mes se paga por adelantado.

Un mes de depósito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.

Aplicantes con crédito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrán que pagar el último pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.



No Cats Allowed



