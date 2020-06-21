All apartments in Norristown
Find more places like 229 W Spruce St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norristown, PA
/
229 W Spruce St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

229 W Spruce St

229 West Spruce Street · (717) 220-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norristown
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

229 West Spruce Street, Norristown, PA 19401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229 W Spruce St · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home! - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

Beautiful 2 bedroom home with large backyard near transportation, shopping, and other great attractions!

Small dogs only allowed.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: ALL
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at move-in-date.
1 Month Security Deposit at signing.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

__________________________________________________________________
Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:
En línea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador
http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7

Para llenar una aplicación visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".

Utilidades incluidas en el contrato: None
Utilidades pagadas por el inquilino:
Accesorios incluidos:
Remoción de nieve es responsabilidad de:
Cuidado de césped es responsabilidad de:

Pagos gratis en la internet.
Primer mes se paga por adelantado.
Un mes de depósito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.
Aplicantes con crédito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrán que pagar el último pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.

Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5814600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 W Spruce St have any available units?
229 W Spruce St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norristown, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norristown Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 W Spruce St have?
Some of 229 W Spruce St's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 W Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
229 W Spruce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 W Spruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 W Spruce St is pet friendly.
Does 229 W Spruce St offer parking?
No, 229 W Spruce St does not offer parking.
Does 229 W Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 W Spruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 W Spruce St have a pool?
No, 229 W Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 229 W Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 229 W Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 229 W Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 W Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 229 W Spruce St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike
Norristown, PA 19403
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St
Norristown, PA 19401
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St
Norristown, PA 19401
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave
Norristown, PA 19401
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St
Norristown, PA 19403
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir
Norristown, PA 19401
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane
Norristown, PA 19401
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr
Norristown, PA 19401

Similar Pages

Norristown 1 BedroomsNorristown 2 Bedrooms
Norristown Apartments with GymNorristown Apartments with Parking
Norristown Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PA
Royersford, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity