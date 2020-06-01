All apartments in Newtown
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:16 PM

516 E CENTER AVENUE

516 East Center Avenue · (215) 376-4444
Location

516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2243 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough. Walk to Town and enjoy all the entertainment and restaurants that Newtown offers! Award Winning Council Rock Schools! Imagine gleaming hardwood floors, pocket doors, 9 ft high ceilings, and evenings sitting on your wraparound porch.The inviting entry hall greets family and guests with warmth. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Gardeners Alert! The deep secluded lot is a gardener's haven or for those summer barbecues. Entertaining is a breeze in your home filled with happiness and warmth. A chef will cook with pleasure in their beautiful Custom Gourmet Eat-In kitchen complete with tile floors, engineered stone counter-tops, coordinated with high end stainless steel appliances. Your home boasts a 2nd floor laundry, 2-zone heating and cooling systems. Call now. This one won't last long. Dogs are welcome but no cats. Currently available 9/1/2020 but potentially sooner is possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 E CENTER AVENUE have any available units?
516 E CENTER AVENUE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 516 E CENTER AVENUE have?
Some of 516 E CENTER AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 E CENTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
516 E CENTER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 E CENTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 E CENTER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 516 E CENTER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 516 E CENTER AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 516 E CENTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 E CENTER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 E CENTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 516 E CENTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 516 E CENTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 516 E CENTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 516 E CENTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 E CENTER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 E CENTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 E CENTER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
