516 E CENTER AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough. Walk to Town and enjoy all the entertainment and restaurants that Newtown offers! Award Winning Council Rock Schools! Imagine gleaming hardwood floors, pocket doors, 9 ft high ceilings, and evenings sitting on your wraparound porch.The inviting entry hall greets family and guests with warmth. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Gardeners Alert! The deep secluded lot is a gardener's haven or for those summer barbecues. Entertaining is a breeze in your home filled with happiness and warmth. A chef will cook with pleasure in their beautiful Custom Gourmet Eat-In kitchen complete with tile floors, engineered stone counter-tops, coordinated with high end stainless steel appliances. Your home boasts a 2nd floor laundry, 2-zone heating and cooling systems. Call now. This one won't last long. Dogs are welcome but no cats. Currently available 9/1/2020 but potentially sooner is possible.