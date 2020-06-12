/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newtown Grant, PA
1 Unit Available
3505 SOCIETY PL #H1
3505 Society Place, Newtown Grant, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Clean and neutral describes this 1st floor condo in the Society Place section of Newtown Grant. Owners have renovated property with granite kitchen countertop, paint and carpeting last year. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered.
Results within 1 mile of Newtown Grant
1 Unit Available
538 DURHAM ROAD
538 Durham Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom with all brand new appliances in Wrightstown! Gorgeous unit with open floor plan! Overlooking acres of open space; driveway to be resurfaced in the Spring; plenty of parking; across from the shops at Carousel Village;
Results within 5 miles of Newtown Grant
1 Unit Available
32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear
32 North Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Newtown Carriage House - Property Id: 294029 Wonderful opportunity to rent a lovely two-bedroom, one bath Carriage House in a quiet setting in Newtown Borough.
1 Unit Available
200 N SYCAMORE STREET
200 N Sycamore St, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
12 sqft
The Promenade at Sycamore. Luxury apartments above the exciting retail landscape of Sycamore Street in Historic Newtown! One month's rent security, first and last month's rent. Tenants pay electric and cable - water, sewer, and trash are included.
1 Unit Available
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Newtown Grant
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
4 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
900 sqft
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
32 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
1 Unit Available
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area.
7 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
3 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
1 Unit Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Hampton Gardens Apartments
13451 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$990
594 sqft
Apartments include air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community offers controlled access, on-site laundry and package acceptance. Located just one block from the Somerton Train Station.
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
1 Unit Available
200 S MAIN STREET
200 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Immaculate apartment within walking distance to town. The heart of the apartment is a large country kitchen with ample cabinetry, side door and a laundry closet complete with a washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
265 LIBERTY DRIVE
265 Liberty Drive, Fairless Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Prime Location !Well maintained Spacious Town home in the Oxford Crossing .This Home has 2 Large bedrooms both with walk in closets and full baths. Along with NEW washer and dryer that is conveniently located in the up stairs hallway.
