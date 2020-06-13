Apartment List
/
PA
/
montgomeryville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

79 Apartments for rent in Montgomeryville, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
900 SUSAN CIRCLE
900 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
Ending unit Beethoven model backing to trees and convenient to overflow parking. Includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and one powder room, 9' ceilings on main level, Hardwood in Main floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
403 SUSAN CIRCLE
403 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2420 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a great location and features many upgrades. Enter into the large foyer with 2 coat closets. The foyer leads to a spacious familyroom with exit to the rear.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1714 MORRIS COURT
1714 Morris Court, Montgomeryville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
932 sqft
Comfortable living at its finest! This 2nd-floor condo in desirable Wood Hollow community in North Wales offers all the conveniences to make your life carefree and enjoyable.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomeryville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
406 WILLIAMSON COURT
406 Williamson Court, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2064 sqft
Back on the market!!! This gorgeous townhouse at Williamson Square offers luxury living with in-town convenience. Located next to the park, 4th Street pool and tennis court.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3302 CARRIAGE COURT
3302 South Carriage Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2336 sqft
Very Nice 3-Story Maintenance Free Townhouse In The Popular Gwynedd Pointe Community With Exceptional Curb Appeal And Nice Layout; Main Floor Consists Of Large Living Room, Dining Room nice For Entertaining, Modern Sunny Eat-In Kitchen With
Results within 5 miles of Montgomeryville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,601
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
2 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Daniel Drive
309 Daniels Rd, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2726 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family House next to school - Property Id: 299611 A spacious single family house with 4-bedroom and 2 1/2 bath located on a quiet and friendly cul-de sac with walking distance to elementary, middle and high school

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE
1001 Towamencin Ave, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
613 PIEDMONT COURT
613 Piedmont Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
Welcome to 613 Piedmont Ct. Located conveniently in the Morgandale community, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit is perfect for those renters looking for low maintenance living.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7 SWEETWATER CIR
7 Sweetwater Circle, Spring House, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
An amazing rental has just come available! This is one to watch! Beautiful, large town home (2100 sf plus a finished basement) in highly sought-after Lower Gwynedd/Ambler. Wissahickon schools.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5760 sqft
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the

1 of 25

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
88 CANNON COURT
88 North Cannon Avenue, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Fabulous townhome in downtown Lansdale. Walk to restaurants and the train station! This home has an amazing floor plan located in Cannon Square. The first thing you will notice is the beautifully landscaped courtyard leading up to the home.
Results within 10 miles of Montgomeryville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
$
6 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
City Guide for Montgomeryville, PA

"It was just after dark when the truck started down / the hill that leads into Scranton Pennsylvania. / Carrying thirty thousand pounds of bananas. / Carrying thirty thousand pounds of bananas." -- "30,000 Pounds of Banana" by Harry Chapin

One of Philadelphia's top suburbs, Montgomeryville is a mix of commercial and residential buildings. Centered along the Route 309 corridor, it is busy, with lots of folks coming in and out of the area throughout the day. It is bustling during the day, one of the retail centers of the region, and quiet by night. Montgomeryville continues to grow, as people rediscover the suburbs and move out from the big cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Montgomeryville, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Montgomeryville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Montgomeryville 2 BedroomsMontgomeryville 3 Bedrooms
Montgomeryville Apartments with BalconyMontgomeryville Apartments with Parking
Montgomeryville Apartments with PoolMontgomeryville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PA
Lansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PA
Horsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University