810 SUSAN CIRCLE

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Beautiful Townhouse in Highview of Montgomeryville. Upgrades Galore!! Large Living Room with Hardwood Floors and Half Bath, Kitchen with Double Sink, Gas Cooking and Pantry Space, Breakfast Room with Great Natural Light and Sliders to Rear Deck. Upper Level Boasts Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and Master Bathroom PLUS Two Additional Bedrooms and a Hall Bathroom. Lower Level Offers an Additional Finished Area, Coat Closet and Access to One Car Garage. Fantastic Location!! Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and major highways.