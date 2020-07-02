All apartments in Montgomeryville
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

810 SUSAN CIRCLE

810 Susan Circle · (215) 654-5408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

810 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA 19454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Beautiful Townhouse in Highview of Montgomeryville. Upgrades Galore!! Large Living Room with Hardwood Floors and Half Bath, Kitchen with Double Sink, Gas Cooking and Pantry Space, Breakfast Room with Great Natural Light and Sliders to Rear Deck. Upper Level Boasts Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and Master Bathroom PLUS Two Additional Bedrooms and a Hall Bathroom. Lower Level Offers an Additional Finished Area, Coat Closet and Access to One Car Garage. Fantastic Location!! Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 SUSAN CIRCLE have any available units?
810 SUSAN CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 SUSAN CIRCLE have?
Some of 810 SUSAN CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 SUSAN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
810 SUSAN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 SUSAN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 810 SUSAN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomeryville.
Does 810 SUSAN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 810 SUSAN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 810 SUSAN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 SUSAN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 SUSAN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 810 SUSAN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 810 SUSAN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 810 SUSAN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 810 SUSAN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 SUSAN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 SUSAN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 SUSAN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
