Montgomeryville, PA
403 SUSAN CIRCLE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:34 AM

403 SUSAN CIRCLE

403 Susan Circle · (215) 964-8331
Location

403 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA 19454

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2420 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhouse in a great location and features many upgrades. Enter into the large foyer with 2 coat closets. The foyer leads to a spacious familyroom with exit to the rear. Upstairs you'll find a chef's kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, a movable island, double sink, huge pantry and a large eating area with sliding doors to the deck. The living room has is another large gathering area and is open to the kitchen with a convenient powder room with a pedestal sink. The upper level features a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and pull-down stairs leading to the attic which has built-in shelving for plenty of storage. The master bath has a double headed shower with upgraded tile, 2 sinks and a ceramic tile floor. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath are also on this level, as well as the washer and dryer. Outside you'll find a gorgeous custom built EP Henry patio with bar and masonry walls - the perfect place for fair weather gatherings. Centrally located, this home offers easy access to shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Owner pay HOA fee, the showing is available on Jun 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 SUSAN CIRCLE have any available units?
403 SUSAN CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 403 SUSAN CIRCLE have?
Some of 403 SUSAN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 SUSAN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
403 SUSAN CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 SUSAN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 403 SUSAN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomeryville.
Does 403 SUSAN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 403 SUSAN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 403 SUSAN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 SUSAN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 SUSAN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 403 SUSAN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 403 SUSAN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 403 SUSAN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 403 SUSAN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 SUSAN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 SUSAN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 SUSAN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
