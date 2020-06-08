403 SUSAN CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse in a great location and features many upgrades. Enter into the large foyer with 2 coat closets. The foyer leads to a spacious familyroom with exit to the rear. Upstairs you'll find a chef's kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, a movable island, double sink, huge pantry and a large eating area with sliding doors to the deck. The living room has is another large gathering area and is open to the kitchen with a convenient powder room with a pedestal sink. The upper level features a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and pull-down stairs leading to the attic which has built-in shelving for plenty of storage. The master bath has a double headed shower with upgraded tile, 2 sinks and a ceramic tile floor. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath are also on this level, as well as the washer and dryer. Outside you'll find a gorgeous custom built EP Henry patio with bar and masonry walls - the perfect place for fair weather gatherings. Centrally located, this home offers easy access to shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Owner pay HOA fee, the showing is available on Jun 1st.