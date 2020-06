Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Monroeville will be available in July! Multi level home with upgrades throughout! Updated kitchen with all new appliances. Bathrooms have new flooring and fixtures. Nice level backyard.Plenty of room for storage. This home is located near swim club, shopping, schools and entertainment. Contact us today for details.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)