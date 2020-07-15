Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill business center carport dog park tennis court volleyball court

Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania!



The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing swimming pool, picnic area with BBQ grills, basketball court, sand volleyball court, tennis court, on-site dog park, 24-hour fitness center, business center, laundry facility, on-site management and maintenance teams, and so much more!



If you want to get out and about, you’ll find great dining, shopping, and entertainment options very close by, such as Monroeville Mall, Miracle Mile Shopping Center, Boyce Park, Cinemark Monroeville Mall and XD, Steel City Indoor Karting, and Sky Zone Trampoline Park. The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments is also located near several of the area’s top schools and employers, including Evergreen Elementary School, CCAC Boyce Campus, UPMC East, CVS, Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc, Philips Respironics, Westinghouse Academy, and Forbes Hospital. With excellent access to major roads such as State Route 22 and PA Turnpike, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient!



At The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, cats and dogs are not only welcome, they are considered family. Call or visit us today!