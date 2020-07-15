All apartments in Monroeville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Flats at Fox Hill

1120 Fox Hill Dr · (412) 314-8871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA 15146

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-104 · Avail. Aug 4

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 2-307 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 3-105 · Avail. Aug 28

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-124 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 2-315 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 3-125 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 924 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-121 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,340

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 2-109 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 3-209 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Flats at Fox Hill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
carport
dog park
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania!

The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing swimming pool, picnic area with BBQ grills, basketball court, sand volleyball court, tennis court, on-site dog park, 24-hour fitness center, business center, laundry facility, on-site management and maintenance teams, and so much more!

If you want to get out and about, you’ll find great dining, shopping, and entertainment options very close by, such as Monroeville Mall, Miracle Mile Shopping Center, Boyce Park, Cinemark Monroeville Mall and XD, Steel City Indoor Karting, and Sky Zone Trampoline Park. The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments is also located near several of the area’s top schools and employers, including Evergreen Elementary School, CCAC Boyce Campus, UPMC East, CVS, Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc, Philips Respironics, Westinghouse Academy, and Forbes Hospital. With excellent access to major roads such as State Route 22 and PA Turnpike, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient!

At The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, cats and dogs are not only welcome, they are considered family. Call or visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 one-time
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 50 pound weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Flats at Fox Hill have any available units?
The Flats at Fox Hill has 33 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Flats at Fox Hill have?
Some of The Flats at Fox Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Flats at Fox Hill currently offering any rent specials?
The Flats at Fox Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Flats at Fox Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, The Flats at Fox Hill is pet friendly.
Does The Flats at Fox Hill offer parking?
Yes, The Flats at Fox Hill offers parking.
Does The Flats at Fox Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Flats at Fox Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Flats at Fox Hill have a pool?
Yes, The Flats at Fox Hill has a pool.
Does The Flats at Fox Hill have accessible units?
No, The Flats at Fox Hill does not have accessible units.
Does The Flats at Fox Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Flats at Fox Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does The Flats at Fox Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Flats at Fox Hill has units with air conditioning.

