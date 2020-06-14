24 Apartments for rent in Monroeville, PA with gym

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
38 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1233 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1125 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Monroeville
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.
Results within 10 miles of Monroeville
Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Shadyside
12 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,823
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Munhall
10 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,139
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,670
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
11 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Shadyside
9 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Squirrel Hill North
2 Units Available
5424 Fifth Avenue
5424 Fifth Avenue Apt. 108, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$880
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5424 Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,155
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Oakland
9 Units Available
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$825
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bayard Manor in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,688
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Shadyside
10 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1009 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Southside Flats
5 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,347
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
752 sqft
Located near Whole Foods and Market District. On-site amenities include a large outdoor space, ample storage, and covered parking. Each home includes a balcony or patio. Non-smoking buildings.
Last updated May 15 at 02:37pm
North Oakland
8 Units Available
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.
Last updated January 14 at 06:12pm
Shadyside
Contact for Availability
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Amberson Gardens
5 Bayard Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1270 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Furnished 2 Bd By Pitt,CMU,Bus-All Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 281196 Utilities included: heat, central air conditioning, electricity, water, gas, trash! Very convenient location to Pitt, CMU, and hospitals! Pitt shuttle, CMU

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Squirrel Hill North
1 Unit Available
5626 Northumberland St
5626 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Squirrel Hill! - This newly refinished 3 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting in the heart of Squirrel Hill will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with an expansive living room that has
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Monroeville, PA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Monroeville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

