1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:59 PM
55 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monroeville, PA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
708 sqft
An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
40 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
725 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
738 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$860
853 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Monroeville
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$940
806 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Monroeville
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
850 sqft
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Regent Square
1 Unit Available
600 Hampton Ave
600 Hampton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg! On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1529 Lime Hollow
1529 Lime Hollow Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available in Penn Hills!! - Available: JUNE 1st! Description: This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Penn Hills area of Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
McKeesport - White Oak
2 Units Available
Shaw Manor Apartments
604 Shaw Avenue, McKeesport, PA
1 Bedroom
$599
700 sqft
Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3227859)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Amadell Apartments
1954 Amato Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$599
650 sqft
Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
East Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
1580 Electric Avenue - 1
1580 Electric Avenue, North Braddock, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1580 Electric Avenue - 1 in North Braddock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Monroeville
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
702 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
551 sqft
1BR available June 1 in Bloomfield - Utilities included in rent (water, sewer, garbage) In the heart of Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, 341 Gross Street is affordable convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
631 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Shadyside
9 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
633 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
4 Units Available
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North Oakland
9 Units Available
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bayard Manor in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
Shadyside
12 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Munhall
10 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,139
723 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
11 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
768 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
