Stonecliffe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry cable included ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court parking on-site laundry alarm system cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal trash valet

An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience. Enjoy apartment living at its best with spacious floor plans, sizable rooms, ample storage and up-to-date amenities. Each apartment features an accent brick wall and neutral wall-to-wall carpeting. You'll enjoy easy-care no wax floors and your kitchen is fully equipped offering total food prep dynamics. The light-filled living and dining room are perfect for entertaining. If you have a patio or balcony go out to grill or chill. Or, gather in our picnic/grill area for something more social. Enjoy summer fun in our sparkling, heated pool, or test your tennis skills on our lighted courts. Go to amoreapartments.com for more details and to apply online.