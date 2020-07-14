All apartments in Monroeville
Find more places like Stonecliffe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroeville, PA
/
Stonecliffe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Stonecliffe

Open Now until 6pm
1010 Stonecliffe Dr · (412) 712-0044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1010 Stonecliffe Dr, Monroeville, PA 15146

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4311 · Avail. Jul 16

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3622 · Avail. Jul 16

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1921 · Avail. Oct 7

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4707 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 2016 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 3919 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 902 sqft

See 20+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2700 sqft

Unit 1000 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonecliffe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
trash valet
An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience. Enjoy apartment living at its best with spacious floor plans, sizable rooms, ample storage and up-to-date amenities. Each apartment features an accent brick wall and neutral wall-to-wall carpeting. You'll enjoy easy-care no wax floors and your kitchen is fully equipped offering total food prep dynamics. The light-filled living and dining room are perfect for entertaining. If you have a patio or balcony go out to grill or chill. Or, gather in our picnic/grill area for something more social. Enjoy summer fun in our sparkling, heated pool, or test your tennis skills on our lighted courts. Go to amoreapartments.com for more details and to apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonecliffe have any available units?
Stonecliffe has 28 units available starting at $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stonecliffe have?
Some of Stonecliffe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonecliffe currently offering any rent specials?
Stonecliffe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonecliffe pet-friendly?
No, Stonecliffe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroeville.
Does Stonecliffe offer parking?
Yes, Stonecliffe offers parking.
Does Stonecliffe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonecliffe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonecliffe have a pool?
Yes, Stonecliffe has a pool.
Does Stonecliffe have accessible units?
No, Stonecliffe does not have accessible units.
Does Stonecliffe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonecliffe has units with dishwashers.
Does Stonecliffe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stonecliffe has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Stonecliffe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr
Monroeville, PA 15146
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr
Monroeville, PA 15146
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr
Monroeville, PA 15146

Similar Pages

Monroeville 1 BedroomsMonroeville 2 Bedrooms
Monroeville Apartments with BalconyMonroeville Apartments with Parking
Monroeville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAIndiana, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PANew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA
McKeesport, PABrentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PACheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity